Major Shipowners Resume Hormuz Strait Transit Following US-Iran Interim Agreement

Maritime data indicates vessels from major companies have begun crossing the Strait of Hormuz after an interim US-Iran agreement ended a 110-day blockade, though full reopening faces mine clearance delays and capacity constraints on alternate routes.

Major shipowners have begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of an interim agreement between the United States and Iran to end their recent conflict, according to maritime data provider Lloyd's List Intelligence.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Richard Meade, editor in chief of Lloyd's List, reported that for the first time in 110 days, ships owned by prominent maritime corporations have started crossing the strategic strait. This marks a significant shift since February when vessels were effectively stranded there due to the war. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital global chokepoint for oil and natural gas shipments.

Prior to the conflict, approximately one-fifth of the world's crude oil passed through this waterway off Iran's coast. Its closure had triggered a historic energy crisis, disrupting global supply chains and raising concerns about energy security. While Lloyd's List confirmed the resumption of transit, it did not specify the exact number of ships that had passed through by Thursday.

Among the vessels known to have navigated the strait are tankers controlled by major shipowners including Grimaldi Group, Cosco, Knutsen, and NYK. Additionally, two Iran-flagged crude oil tankers owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company, which are subject to international sanctions, entered the strait according to the data firm. In parallel developments, U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that the U.S. Navy has lifted its blockade of the strait to permit some ships access to Iranian ports.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also noted on social media platform X that an Italian merchant vessel owned by the Grimaldi Group was among the first to transit after the agreement's signing. Maritime tracking company Kpler provided further verification, observing six confirmed ship crossings on Wednesday and another 11 on Thursday, indicating a gradual increase in traffic.

However, Phillip Belcher, marine director of Intertanko-a trade association for global independent tanker owners-cautioned that the main central route of the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with an estimated 80 mines still requiring clearance. Ships are currently utilizing two alternative passages: the smaller northern route through Iranian waters and the southern route through Omani waters. Belcher stated both alternate routes now appear fully open, but they lack the capacity of the central channel.

He compared the situation to a highway where the middle lanes are shut and traffic is forced onto the hard shoulder. While this allows some movement, full restoration of the strait's throughput will likely take weeks or months as mine clearance operations proceed. Lloyd's List estimated that around 550 merchant vessels need to eventually exit the Persian Gulf, including 160 tankers, 200 bulk carriers, 60 container ships, and 10 vehicle carriers, highlighting the scale of the logistical challenge ahead





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