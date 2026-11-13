Microsoft Outlook and Teams outage disrupts users for about 10 hours

Microsoft Outlook and Teams suffered a major outage on Thursday, disrupting businesses and government agencies globally for about 10 hours. The company said it was working aggressively to reduce impact.

Microsoft Outlook suffered a major outage on Thursday, disrupting businesses and government agencies globally for about 10 hours. Tens of thousands of users struggled to access email and other services as the company worked to fix issues with some servers.

At its peak, outage tracker Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States around 1 pm Eastern Time. About 60,000 users still reported issues with Outlook as of 3 pm Eastern Time. Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas but later confirmed the issue could affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region.

Also read Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams Outage Disrupts AI Services

Microsoft 365 is the company cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams. In its latest update, Microsoft said efforts to improve serviceability were not progressing as expected. The company said it was identifying alternate workstreams that could be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances. Microsoft said a portion of infrastructure was experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which was likely contributing to the connectivity errors.

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The company said it was aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact. We have paused all deployments, we are moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we are restarting affected servers to return them to service, Microsoft said. The company had earlier pointed to a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable and said the issue was not driven by an increase in traffic.

Microsoft had then said the restored servers remained stable so far and that it was shifting traffic to alternate routes wherever possible while streamlining the process to bring the remaining impacted servers back online. As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect, Microsoft said in a previous statement.

Global Outage Impacts Asia Pacific Region Users

In a service health notice, Microsoft said features of Microsoft 365 services that depended on Exchange Online and email were affected, while elements that did not rely on Exchange Online remained functional. Exchange Online is the company cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. The outage affected users in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan, early Friday local time. Downdetector showed more than 25,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US at 9:30 pm ET.

Australian Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft believed it was not dealing with a cyberattack. They believe they are dealing in some ways similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry, Burke said at a press conference. The impact that they are dealing with is very much on email systems, the minister added.

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Ministers Rule Out Cyberattack as Primary Cause

Australia spy agency and federal police were among organisations caught up in the outage on Friday. The CrowdStrike malfunction of 2024 was one of the largest internet disruptions, hobbling technology systems in hospitals, banks, and airports, highlighting the vulnerability of the world interconnected technologies. The US House of Representatives said the outage impacted its users and its engineers were working with Microsoft. Thousands of users also reported issues accessing Microsoft Teams, according to Downdetector.

OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors in which new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected. Anthropic said it had identified an issue with an upstream provider affecting its Microsoft 365 connector. Microsoft last month reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted the tech giant suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide.

Electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which was expected to report third-quarter results on November 12, rescheduled it to November 16 citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage. Reports of outages had declined by later in the day, but services remained disrupted for about 10 hours as the tech giant struggled to fix issues with some servers. Microsoft said it was working aggressively to reduce the impact on users worldwide.