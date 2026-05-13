Major Milestone for PlayTime Entertainment: Historic Coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 and Miss PlayTime Universe

In a significant event at the SM MOA Arena, PlayTime Entertainment celebrated the crowning of Miss Universe Philippines 2026, Bea Millan-Windorski and Miss PlayTime Universe, Alexandra Krishna Oriño. This partnership celebrates Filipino excellence and PlayTime Entertainment's support for the pageant industry.

In a historic event at SM MOA Arena, PlayTime Entertainment celebrated the crowning of two queens - Miss Universe Philippines 2026, Bea Millan-Windorski , and the inaugural Miss PlayTime Universe, Alexandra Krishna Oriño .

This partnership cements PlayTime Entertainment's commitment to supporting the pageant industry and celebrating Filipino excellence. Alexandra Krishna Oriño, as the first Miss PlayTime Universe, joins PlayTime's talent development platform and sports teams. The newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026, Bea Millan-Windorski, will represent the country at the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) competition in Puerto Rico and serve as an ambassador for PlayTime Entertainment.

Viewers can expect exclusive content, appearances, and projects featuring both queens on various PlayTime platforms as they prepare for the Miss Universe 2026 competition and the anticipated May 10 coronation of other crowns





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Playtime Entertainment Miss Universe Philippines Miss Playtime Universe Alexandra Krishna Oriño Bea Millan-Windorski Miss Universe Organization (MUO) Competition Puerto Rico Playtime's Multi-Platform Entertainment Empowering The Next Era Of Filipino Performanc

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