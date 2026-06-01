Major June Fuel Price Rollback Announced by DOE, Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop Significantly

The Department of Energy has announced a substantial fuel price rollback for June 2-8, 2026, with gasoline decreasing by P4.76/liter, diesel by P9.26/liter, and kerosene by P10.86/liter. The reductions return prices to early May levels, driven by optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal and a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East. Secretary Sharon Garin stated the Philippines is approaching pre-war pump prices of around P55 per liter. Oil companies are expected to follow the DOE adjustments.

The month of June opens with a significant reduction in fuel prices after the Department of Energy ( DOE ) announced a substantial rollback ahead of its scheduled implementation.

For the period covering June 2 to June 8, 2026, motorists can expect a decrease of P4.76 per liter for gasoline, a more pronounced cut of P9.26 per liter for diesel, and a P10.86 per liter reduction for kerosene. These adjustments are set to bring retail pump prices for gasoline and diesel back to the levels observed at the beginning of May.

This extensive rollback follows a period of price increases partly driven by geopolitical tensions, and the current decline reflects emerging optimism in international markets regarding the potential for a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which has temporarily eased concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East. The announcement was made by DOE Secretary Sharon Garin during a press conference on June 1, where she indicated that the nation is steadily moving toward pre-war pump price levels, which were approximately P55 per liter for both gasoline and diesel, though final retail prices will still vary by location and individual station.

As of the time of reporting, no major oil companies have posted specific price advisories on their social media platforms, but industry practice suggests they will align their retail prices directly with the DOE's official adjustments, following the pattern observed during previous price changes





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Fuel Price Rollback DOE Gasoline Price Diesel Price Department Of Energy Philippines Fuel Prices June 2026

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