Major General Vicente Blanco III Dismisses Allegations Made by Former Marines

Major General Vicente Blanco III has dismissed the allegations made by former Marines against several personalities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Senators Vicente Tito Sotto III and Erwin Tulfo. Blanco emphasized that the Marine ethos and esprit de corps are time-honored and unquestioned, and that an individual who was Discharged Without Honor could not claim the adage Once a Marine, Always a Marine to lend credence to his actions. The involvement of the three retired Marines in the recent presscon called by a private lawyer was entirely of their own choosing, and that they did this on their own personal volition, Blanco added.

Reiterating our time-honored Marine ethos and our unquestioned and strong esprit de corps , an individual who was Discharged Without Honor could not claim the adage Once a Marine, Always a Marine to lend credence to his actions, Major General Vicente Blanco III said in a statement addressed to the former servicemen.

It is unfortunate that in the recent presscon called by a private lawyer, three retired Marines involved themselves, he said. The involvement of the three retired Marines was entirely of their own choosing, and that they did this on their own personal volition, Blanco added. We should always look with disdain against opportunistic groups or individuals trying to link their actions as being true Marine - they are unworthy of our respect, he said.

Blanco also expressed his disappointment at the involvement of the retired Marines in the recent presscon called by a private lawyer. The allegations made by the supposed former Marines against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Senators Vicente Tito Sotto III and Erwin Tulfo, Representative Leila de Lima, and former Rep. France Castro, among others, are politically motivated, Blanco added.

The National Bureau of Investigation NBI Director Melvin Matibag on Thursday said an informant told the bureau that former AnaKalusugan Representative Mike Defensor alleged former Marines and soldiers to make claims that several personalities received cash from former Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Zaldy Co. The 18 supposed former Marines and soldiers anew, rejecting allegations that their testimonies before the Cayetano bloc-led Senate Blue Ribbon committee were scripted and politically motivated, Matibag said. Blanco emphasized that the Marine ethos and esprit de corps are time-honored and unquestioned, and that an individual who was Discharged Without Honor could not claim the adage Once a Marine, Always a Marine to lend credence to his actions.

Blanco also expressed his disappointment at the involvement of the retired Marines in the recent presscon called by a private lawyer, and emphasized that their actions are unworthy of respect





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Major General Vicente Blanco III Marine Ethos Esprit De Corps Discharged Without Honor Former Marines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Senate Blue Ribbon Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor Adiong Vows to Confront Alleged Marines at Senate Flood‑Control ProbeGovernor Manny Pacquiao Adiong Jr. says he will appear before the Senate on June 8 to challenge former Marines' claims about misused flood‑control funds, hinting at libel action and accusing them of holding the Senate hostage.

Read more »

Philippine Flood Control Scandal Widens: Former DPWH Chief Bonoan Granted Hospital Arrest Amid Cash Kickback AllegationsThe Sandiganbayan permits former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan to undergo hospital arrest while facing plunder and graft charges over a alleged P573-million flood control kickback scheme. Concurrently, multiple lawmakers and public figures reject accusations from former Marines regarding cash deliveries in suitcases, labeling them politically motivated fabrications.

Read more »

Kanhi Gobernador Junjun Davide himuong consultant sa MandaueItudlo sa Kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue si kanhi Gobernador Hilario “Junjun” Davide III isip consultant alang sa policies and political affairs.Ang pagtudlo

Read more »

ALAMIN: Sinu-sino ang 18 ex-‘Marines’ at ano ang kanilang kaugnayan sa imbestigasyon sa flood control?Ibinunyag ng 18 nagpakilalang mga dating Marines at sundalo sa hearing sa Senado nitong Hunyo 4, na pinangunahan ni Senator Pia Cayetano, ang malawakan umanong operasyon ng paghahatid nila ng mga maleta na may pera sa ilang mambabatas at opisyal ng gobyerno.

Read more »