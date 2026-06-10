Major Doublet Earthquakes Strike Mindanao, Causing Widespread Damage and Renewing Tsunami Fears

A powerful doublet earthquake sequence, including a magnitude 7.8 event, has struck Mindanao, Philippines, triggering landslides, damaging infrastructure, and generating tsunami waves. The disasters highlight the region's vulnerability along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Philippines, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent seismic activity with an average of 20 earthquakes recorded daily by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS ).

Over the last fifty years, Mindanao has been particularly vulnerable, enduring some of the nation's most devastating earthquakes. Recent events include a major doublet: a magnitude 7.4 quake east of Manay, Davao Oriental, followed by a magnitude 6.8 tremor 36 kilometers south of the same area. PHIVOLCS classified the second event as the latter half of a doublet, not an aftershock, meaning two closely timed quakes occurred near each other.

These twin earthquakes triggered a state of calamity in Manay, impacting 17 barangays, severing power lines, and damaging homes, schools, and bridges. The disaster resulted in at least four fatalities and caused structural damage to Davao International Airport, residences, a grocery store, and a commercial building.

Initial assessments from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) revealed significant infrastructure damage: 18 bridges in Soccsksargen were compromised, six of them nearly impassable, and at least 41 roads were affected, with around 20 rendered impassable. The Department of Energy (DOE) reported that approximately 130,000 consumers remained without electricity as of Monday, while 47 gasoline stations were still non-operational.

Tsunami waves were recorded along the coasts of Kiamba and Maasim in Sarangani, Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat, Mati City, and Zamboanga City. PHIVOLCS initially measured the first earthquake at magnitude 7.0 with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers but later upgraded it to magnitude 7.8 at a depth of 33 kilometers. Seismologists traced the earthquakes to the Cotabato Fault System, which runs through Cotabato, Davao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat.

Tension cracks appeared near epicentral areas such as Makilala, Kidapawan City, and Tulunan in Cotabato, as well as in Magsaysay and Bansalan in Davao del Sur. An earthquake-induced landslide in Barangay Ilomavis, Kidapawan City, buried and swept away houses, endangering other upland communities with further landslide risks. These events echo historical tragedies, such as the magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck Mindanao on August 17, 1976, generating a tsunami that devastated over 700 kilometers of coastline.

That calamity affected Regions 9 and 12, including Pagadian City, Zamboanga City, and numerous provinces. PHIVOLCS noted the high death toll in 1976 was due to the quake's midnight timing when most people were asleep and the subsequent destructive tsunami. The recurrence of such powerful seismic events underscores the persistent geological hazards facing the Philippines and the critical need for disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure





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Earthquake Mindanao Tsunami PHIVOLCS Cotabato Fault Landslide Infrastructure Damage State Of Calamity

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