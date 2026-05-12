Major Banks, Digital Wallet Providers and Foreign Firms to Merge and Form Partnerships in P9.5 Billion Automated Fare Collection System

Department of Transportation Undersecretary for railways Timothy John Batan announced the strong market interest evident at a recent conference where 54 local and international firms signaled interest to participate in the project. The aim of the project is to introduce an open and interoperable payment platform across Philippine rail lines and bus networks.

Major banks, digital wallet providers and foreign technology firms are expected to merge and form partnerships as 54 companies vie for a P9.5-billion next-generation automated fare collection system , Department of Transportation officials said.

The project aims to introduce an open and interoperable payment platform across Philippine rail lines and bus networks. The timeline ensures a successor is in place before the current concession agreement with AF Payments Inc. expires in December 2027. The new system will replace the existing closed-loop architecture used in Metro Manila, which currently relies solely on Beep cards. The upgraded platform will allow multiple payment providers and technologies to operate within a single system.

The plan is to have multiple issuers and form factors compatible with both trains and buses. The platform is designed for interoperability across transport modes, including rail lines and the EDSA Busway, allowing commuters to use a unified payment method





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Automated Fare Collection System Next-Generation System Public-Private Partnership Interoperability Payment Providers Form Factors Multiple Issuers

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