Maja Chwalinska's French Open Final Run Culminates 18 Years of Hard Work Despite Defeat

Polish tennis player Maja Chwalinska reflected on her journey to the French Open final, highlighting 18 years of perseverance after falling to Mirra Andreeva. She also opened up about past struggles with depression and the pressures of the sport.

PARIS - Maja Chwalinska 's remarkable French Open run ended in defeat in the final, but the Pole said her march was the culmination of 18 years of hard work finally clicking to carry her onto the biggest stage in Paris.

Ranked 114 in the world before her three-week adventure began in the qualifying round, Chwalinska defeated higher-ranked opponents despite admittedly not being at her best, only to go down 6-3 6-2 to Russian Mirra Andreeva on Saturday. While her improbable charge from the fringes thrust her into the spotlight, the 24-year-old Chwalinska said her breakthrough was the result of years of graft.

"Well, it's such a huge jump all of a sudden, but really, it's been 18 years of hard work, patience and perseverance," Chwalinska told reporters. "I had to go through so much to be in this place, in this position. Life's weird sometimes, and you just have to do your thing and believe that it'll click someday.

" What makes Chwalinska's run all the more striking is that in 2021, she said she had battled depression for over 18 months and temporarily stepped away from the sport. "Tennis is such a tough sport. It's so individual. We start so early.

We're basically kids when we start, we're teenagers," Chwalinska added.

"People are expecting that we're going to behave like adults already and we're just kids really. The pressure is huge because every match we are exposed. People can judge us. In this day and age you can write anything on the internet.

" Chwalinska, who is projected to rise to number 21 in the rankings, said she would take a break before Wimbledon rather than seek grasscourt experience. She will need a wildcard to enter the main draw at the All England Club when the Grand Slam begins on June 29.

"So now it's like three weeks I've been ... not waiting, because I wanted to be here, but I just knew back in my head that I'm going for the vacation after the French Open. " Looking ahead, Chwalinska said she would have to adjust to the changes in her life after earning $1.61 million in Paris - more money in one tournament than her entire career earnings. "I guess I'll see, you know?

It'll be different, for sure, but I think and I hope I'll adapt. I'll definitely work hard," Chwalinska said.

"I'll give my all to be better each and every day, and I'll see what the results will be. I'm definitely grateful for this time, but it's in the past now.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Maja Chwalinska Tennis Mirra Andreeva Grand Slam

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zverev set for French Open final against friend CobolliAlexander Zverev will face Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final, a matchup that carries personal significance as their friendship has grown through the Laver Cup and support from Cobolli's father during difficult times. Zverav seeks his first Grand Slam title while Cobolli makes his first major final appearance.

Read more »

Qualifier Maja Chwalinska Surges to French Open Final, Fulfilling Childhood DreamPolish qualifier Maja Chwalinska reaches her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, defeating Diana Shnaider. The 24-year-old's disciplined journey from a young girl with a dream to a historic finalist captivates Poland and the tennis world.

Read more »

French Open Final Pits Teen Prodigy Andreeva Against Qualifier Chwalinska in Mismatch That Defies ExpectationsRussian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva faces Poland's Maja Chwalinska in the French Open women's final, a matchup that appears lopsided on paper. Andreeva has dominated her recent matches, while Chwalinska, ranked 114th and a qualifier, has won nine matches to reach the final. Both players have distinct styles: Andreeva's power and maturity versus Chwalinska's variety and tactical intelligence.

Read more »

Andreeva Claims First Grand Slam Title at French OpenRussian teenager Mirra Andreeva won her maiden Grand Slam trophy with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska at the French Open. At 19 years and 38 days, she is the youngest champion since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first Russian to win at Roland Garros since Maria Sharapova in 2014. Andreeva, seeded eighth, saved five of eight break points and held a decisive 25-10 advantage in winners. Chwalinska, 24, made history as the first qualifier to reach the women's French Open final.

Read more »