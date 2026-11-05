Maharlika Investment Corp Q3 net income P941 million, expects to beat P3.3B full-year target

Maharlika Investment Corp (MIC) reported P941 million net income in Q3, up 49%, and P2.18 billion for the first nine months. MIC expects to surpass its P3.3 billion full-year income target but will miss its P35 billion capital deployment goal.

Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) President and CEO Rafael Consing, Jr. said on Thursday that he is confident the sovereign wealth fund will surpass its full-year income target of P3.3 billion, even as it falls short of its capital deployment goal.

He will end his term on Nov. 23. We are quite confident that we can get to the 3.3 billion goal. I think, in fact, there is a possibility that it might go a little bit higher, Consing told reporters. I think we will outperform, he added.

Also read Maharlika Investment Corp Plans Additional Investments by End of 2026

MIC Surpasses Net Income Goals

The MIC reported P2.18 billion in net income for the first nine months of 2026, 24% higher than the P1.76 billion recorded in the same period last year. Total comprehensive income reached P2.85 billion, up 32% from P2.15 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the nine-month period hit P2.41 billion, up 17% from P2.07 billion last year. Active investments contributed P756.5 million, or 31% of revenue, compared with 3.0% for full-year 2025.

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In the third quarter alone, net income was P941 million, up 49%, driven by revenue from active investments. Revenues rose 42.7% year on year to P1.03 billion during the quarter. Active investments contributed 50%, or P515.6 million, of quarterly revenue. Half of revenue came from our active investments, Consing said.

In the first quarter, that share was 8%. In the second quarter, 27%. It is now 50%. Consing attributed the third-quarter increase in revenue to MIC's share in the earnings of Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI) and interest income from its loan to Petron Corp. During the nine months, MIC recognized P292.7 million as its share of ATI net income, while its loan to Petron generated P343.4 million in interest income.

Funds awaiting deployment were held in cash and short-term placements, mainly with government financial institutions. These placements generated P1.65 billion in interest income during the nine-month period while allowing MIC to maintain liquidity as it assessed potential investment opportunities. As of Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled P53.67 billion. The MIC deployed P18.77 billion in capital in the first nine months, bringing its cumulative capital deployment to P24.7 billion since 2024.

Capital Deployment Target Abandoned

Key deployments included a P15-billion working-capital loan to Petron and P3.68 billion in additional cash payments for shares in ATI. However, Consing said the target capital deployment of P35 billion is now unlikely to be achieved. I do not think it is going to reach P35 billion. It was a good target to meet, but we are, I would say, I bet SGP would have been a very large part of that, but that is not happening now, he said.

He confirmed that MIC will not proceed, at this time, with a proposed additional investment in Synergy Grid & Development Phils. , Inc. (SGP). MIC will not proceed for the time being with our proposed transaction, Consing said. The decision really followed our continuing evaluation of the transaction.

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He said the decision to defer further investment in SGP followed a reassessment of the deal terms, changing geopolitical conditions and current investment priorities, stressing MIC's responsibility to safeguard public funds. He clarified that MIC will retain its existing 1.93% stake in SGP, citing the significant dividends generated by the investment. The government's interest in a secure and reliable transmission network remains unchanged, and it continues to be served through the regulatory framework that governs the grid.

Future Transactions Under Review

And also as SGP had said, the decision does not affect their financial position, so it should not be an issue, he added. Consing said MIC's pipeline remains active. We expect two or three more transactions to be announced before the year ends, he said. The potential investments cover utilities and infrastructure, industrials, and possibly agriculture, and could add P2.5 billion to P4 billion to deployed capital before year's end.

The transactions remain subject to due diligence and board approval. MIC net assets stood at P79.35 billion at the end of September, not counting the P50-billion contribution still due from the National Government. Consing also said he expects active investments to account for more than half of MIC's annual revenue in about a year to a year and a half. On his departure, Consing said: Any announcement on the transition will come from the palace.

And what I can tell you is that MIC is very ready for it. It is an institution now with a team, a board, a set of policies, a portfolio, a process that has proven and that will carry on. Regarding his plans after his term ends, he said: My focus really today is to make sure that the organization is left very, very strong.

That, in fact, we are going to be turning over to my successor a very healthy and an organization that we can all be proud of.