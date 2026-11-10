Maharlika Investment Corp. Seeks Foreign Sovereign Wealth Fund Co-Investments in Energy

Maharlika Investment Corp. wants foreign sovereign wealth funds to co-invest in Philippine energy and infrastructure projects, and it hopes to win full IFSWF membership this year.

The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), the Philippines' state-owned investment fund, wants foreign sovereign wealth funds to co-invest in local projects, particularly in energy and infrastructure. MIC President and CEO Rafael Consing Jr. made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the Asean Investment Forum on Tuesday. He said the fund is being positioned as a national development fund, with investments inside the Philippines as the immediate priority.

Consing also said the MIC is hoping to secure full membership in the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) this year. The application was submitted just last week, and he expressed hope that it would be approved at the International Sovereign Wealth Forum happening tomorrow.

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How Maharlika Plans to Channel Capital Onshore

Consing said the MIC intends to keep its capital at home for now, rather than investing across borders. He argued that the country's absorptive capacity for investment remains strong, so the fund should invest onshore first.

The fund's strategy is to channel capital into domestic industries and projects where investment can help close infrastructure gaps and support economic development. Consing said the MIC would not consider crossing the border until it had built certain levels of surplus that it could hedge.

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Consing said the immediate priority is to build the fund's asset base and create value before seeking foreign participation. In his words, once value has been created and an asset becomes investable, foreign investors can then be brought in to take part.

He added that the approach is to develop assets that foreign investors could eventually invest in. This could allow Maharlika to exit some of its holdings and generate additional capital for reinvestment.

Energy Emerges as Key Area for Sovereign Fund Collaboration

Energy is the sector that the MIC sees as the most promising area for collaboration among sovereign wealth funds. Consing said it was one of the sectors commonly discussed by his counterparts in the industry.

Consing said that if an initial collaboration takes place in the energy sector, it could be invested in. He framed energy as a shared topic among the funds, which suggests that co-investment discussions in the sector are already under way across the group.

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The MIC's comments come as it pursues a broader goal of attracting foreign capital into domestic projects while keeping its own assets rooted in the Philippines. Consing presented the energy and infrastructure focus as the core of that effort.

IFSWF Membership Timeline and Santiago Principles Requirements

The MIC was admitted as an associate member of the IFSWF in 2024, a status that allows sovereign wealth funds to implement the Santiago Principles before applying for regular membership. The Santiago Principles are a set of 24 generally accepted principles and practices covering governance, accountability, transparency, investment management and risk controls.

Under IFSWF rules, associate members are given three years to integrate the Santiago Principles before undergoing a comprehensive review for full membership. Earlier, the MIC had aimed to complete the process and become a regular member by 2027.

Consing said that if the IFSWF Board approves the application this week, full membership will take effect immediately. That would move the MIC ahead of its earlier 2027 target, based on the timeline he described.