Families of the Maguindanao massacre victims filed a second motion asking the Court of Appeals to resolve pending appeals, including civil damages and the recognition of Reynaldo Bebot Momay as the 58th victim.

Families of the Maguindanao massacre victims renewed their appeal on Monday to the Court of Appeals to resolve pending appeals in the 2009 case, including those involving civil damages and the legal recognition of photojournalist Reynaldo Bebot Momay as the 58th victim.

Lawyer Gilbert Andres, executive director of the Center for International Law Philippines, filed an 11-page second motion for resolution before the Court of Appeals on behalf of 19 families. Andres told reporters the families have waited 17 years for the appeals to be decided. He said some of the victims' relatives have already died, some are bedridden, and some are ill, which is why they could not join the filing.

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Families Urge Court To Resolve Pending Appeals

He said the families are appealing and earnestly asking the honorable court to immediately decide on all pending appeals before the Court of Appeals. The motion was filed on the 17th anniversary of the Nov. 23, 2009 massacre, the deadliest election-related violence in Philippine history. The attack also remains the deadliest single incident targeting journalists worldwide, with 32 journalists and media workers among the 58 people killed.

The victims' families also renewed their appeal for Momay to be officially recognized as the 58th victim of the massacre. The Quezon City Regional Trial Court had acquitted the accused of Momay's murder and dismissed his family's claim for civil damages. Momay's body was never recovered. The only physical evidence linked to him found at the crime scene was a set of dentures.

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Earlier on Monday, Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda urged the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals in the case, saying justice should not be delayed further after 17 years. I therefore urge the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch, consistent with due process and rights of all parties. Let us ensure that justice is not delayed any further, Zalameda said.

Chief Justice Urges Prompt Resolution Of Case

Andres welcomed the chief justice's call, saying it reinforced the families' appeal for the Court of Appeals to act on the long-pending cases. In this 2025 photo, members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Iligan-Lanao del Norte Chapter lit 16 candles near the St. Michael's Cathedral in Iligan City and offered flowers for the 58 victims of the deadliest attack on media workers in the country's history.

The case stems from the Nov. 23, 2009 massacre, when 58 people were killed, including 32 journalists and media workers. It remains the deadliest election-related violence in Philippine history and the deadliest single incident targeting journalists worldwide. The families' second motion for resolution asks the appellate court to act on the appeals that have remained pending for years. The motion covers civil damages and the legal recognition of Momay as the 58th victim.

Andres said the families are seeking the immediate resolution of all pending appeals before the Court of Appeals. He said the call of the chief justice strengthened their appeal for action on the long-pending cases. The 17th anniversary of the massacre was marked on Monday. Families of the victims have repeatedly sought justice and resolution of the cases tied to the attack.

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Court Has Yet To Decide On Momay Recognition

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court acquitted the accused in Momay's murder and dismissed his family's claim for civil damages. His body was never recovered, and the only physical evidence linked to him at the crime scene was a set of dentures. The Court of Appeals has yet to resolve the pending appeals. The families and their lawyer asked the court to decide with urgency, citing the ages and health conditions of the surviving relatives.