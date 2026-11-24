Maguindanao del Sur Representative Esmael Mangudadatu urges a silent witness to share their account of the 2009 massacre as families seek justice and educational support for victims' children.

Maguindanao del Sur Representative Esmael Mangudadatu has issued an urgent public appeal to an unnamed journalist who witnessed the initial stages of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, urging them to break a 17-year silence. This call for transparency comes during a gathering in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, marking the 17th anniversary of the event that claimed the lives of 58 people, including 32 journalists and media workers on November 23, 2009.

Mangudadatu Seeks Witness Account

Mangudadatu stated that he has long wrestled with the decision to disclose the existence of this specific media worker, hoping their testimony could fill critical gaps in the historical record of the atrocity. He explained that the uncertainty of life made waiting until the 20th anniversary too risky, noting that he realized his own life or the witness's might not extend that far. The lawmaker emphasized that sharing these hidden details is essential to completing the public narrative of a day that continues to haunt the victims' families and exposes the deep-seated culture of impunity in Philippine politics.

Also read Maguindanao Massacre Families Seek Court of Appeals Action After 17 Years

Journalist's Narrow Escape

The journalist, who was not part of the main convoy, was traveling to meet the group along the highway when they were flagged down by an armed group. In what Mangudadatu described as a stroke of luck, one of the police officials who stopped the vehicle was an acquaintance and allowed the media worker to leave. This specific police official was later convicted, along with several others, in connection with the massacre. The journalist's survival stands in stark contrast to the fate of the convoy they were attempting to join.

Political Context and Convoy Tragedy

The convoy that never reached its destination was carrying Mangudadatu's wife, sisters, relatives, lawyers, political aides, and journalists. Their mission was to file Mangudadatu's certificate of candidacy for governor in the 2010 elections, challenging Andal Ampatuan Jr., the son of the incumbent governor and patriarch of one of Mindanao's most powerful political clans. In Ampatuan town, armed men seized the passengers and killed 58 individuals, some of whom were motorists or civilians mistaken for members of the convoy.

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Impact on Victims' Families

Among those attending the 17th-anniversary reunion-lunch was 17-year-old Franzitha Subang, a senior high school student whose parents were both killed in the massacre. Subang, who was only a one-month-old infant when the carnage occurred, is now living with her aunt and appeals for continued scholarship aid to pursue her college education. Her presence highlights the ongoing challenges faced by families of the victims, who continue to seek justice, accountability, and sustained educational support for the children of those killed.

Path Toward Justice and Memory

Mangudadatu recalled that whenever he crossed paths with the silent journalist, including at a recent event in Cotabato City, they would fall silent, their eyes cast down, weighed by the memory of the tragedy. He declined to disclose the journalist's identity or current profession, focusing instead on the moral imperative of truth. Speaking in Filipino, he stated that the fight is not just for one life but for many, aiming to ensure that such electoral violence and mass murder never happen again. The gathering served as a poignant reminder of the personal and political costs of the massacre, one of the deadliest episodes of political violence in Philippine history.