Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani, Triggers Tsunami Warning in Mindanao

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit off Sarangani province, shaking Mindanao and prompting tsunami alerts. President Marcos orders immediate response, class suspensions, and infrastructure assessments.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province at 7:37 am local time on Monday, June 8, rattling large parts of Mindanao and prompting tsunami warning s for coastal communities.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) immediately issued a tsunami alert, urging residents in at least nine provinces to evacuate to higher ground or move inland. The affected provinces include Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte. Phivolcs warned that boats in harbors or near the coastline should be secured, and vessels already at sea should remain in deep waters until further notice.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swiftly ordered the activation of government response teams, directing the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to coordinate monitoring and relief operations. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was tasked with prepositioning relief goods and ensuring evacuation centers are ready.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was placed on standby to inspect roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure for damage, and to clear routes necessary for rescue and relief efforts. In a statement, President Marcos also announced the suspension of classes at all levels across affected areas in Mindanao until further notice, emphasizing that the safety of children is a top priority.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed that DepEd engineers would be deployed to assess damage to school facilities. The earthquake, which struck at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, was felt strongly in major cities such as General Santos, Davao City, and Cotabato City, causing panic and sending residents rushing out of buildings. Initial reports indicate at least several injuries and structural damage to some homes, buildings, and roads, though comprehensive assessments are ongoing.

The earthquake is one of the strongest to hit the region in recent years, reviving memories of the 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands. Phivolcs continues to monitor aftershock activity and advises the public to remain vigilant. Local government units are setting up temporary shelters and distributing aid to displaced families. The full extent of the damage and casualties is expected to be clearer in the coming hours as communication with remote areas is restored





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Earthquake Tsunami Warning Mindanao Sarangani Philippines

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