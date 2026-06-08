Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, June 8, rocking many parts of Mindanao and triggering a tsunami warning.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, June 8, rocking many parts of Mindanao and triggering a tsunami warning .

Mindanao Island is surrounded by three active subduction trenches. The Department of Health (DOH) has activated all crisis protocols in hospitals and Center of Health Development offices in Mindanao following the earthquake. The DOH, along with local government units, is doing rapid assessments of health concerns in their regions and will tap private hospitals when needed. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has suspended operations at the General Santos Airport following the quake.

Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara has announced the deployment of DepEd engineers to affected regions to assess damage to school facilities. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately following the strong earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani. He has ordered class suspension in all levels in coordination with local governments in affected areas in Mindanao until further notice.

Residents of coastal areas in several provinces should evacuate immediately to higher ground or move farther inland, according to Phivolcs. Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal water should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised.

Phivolcs advises residents of at least nine provinces in Mindanao to evacuate immediately from coastal areas on Monday morning, June 8, after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province, rocking many parts of Mindanao and triggering a tsunami warning





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Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Sarangani Province Mindanao Tsunami Warning Disaster Response

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