Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes off Sarangani, Philippines; Tsunami Warning Issued, Widespread Damage Reported

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Sarangani, Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings, causing building collapses, and disrupting classes and services across Mindanao. At least three people were killed, and over 3.2 million students were affected as school safety assessments began.

MANILA, Philippines - A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province in Mindanao on Monday morning, June 8, triggering tsunami warnings, causing widespread damage, and resulting in multiple casualties.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time, with an initial reading of magnitude 7.0 before being upgraded. Its epicenter was located approximately 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers. In response to the offshore tremor and subsequent tsunami threat, authorities in both the Philippines and Indonesia urgently advised residents in vulnerable coastal areas to evacuate immediately to higher ground.

Phivolcs warned that the first tsunami waves could arrive between 7:37 a.m. and 9:37 a.m. and might persist for several hours, prompting precautionary measures across a broad swath of the southern archipelago. The earthquake's impact was immediately felt across multiple regions in Mindanao. One of the most visible damages occurred at Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur, where an old building collapsed on what was the first day of classes for the academic year.

This incident highlighted the vulnerability of school infrastructure and raised urgent safety concerns for students and education personnel. Over 3.2 million learners and nearly 129,000 education staff across five regions were directly affected by the disruption. The Department of Education (DepEd), led by Secretary Sonny Angara, emphasized that the safety of students, teachers, and personnel remains the top priority, and structural assessments of schools in affected areas are currently ongoing.

In Davao Occidental, footage captured the moment the strong shaking hit Mahayahay Elementary School in Barangay Kilalag, Malita, during a flag ceremony, underscoring the terrifying experience for those on campus. Meanwhile, a portion of a mall ceiling collapsed in Buhangin, Davao City, and General Santos International Airport sustained damage, leading to the cancellation of at least 17 flights to and from the area. Several shopping malls, including one in General Santos City, announced temporary closures following the disaster.

Casualty reports quickly emerged as rescue and disaster response units were mobilized. At least three individuals were confirmed dead, with two fatalities specifically reported in South Cotabato. The Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division, based in Davao de Oro, immediately deployed its disaster response units to assist affected communities. In Pagadian City, residents of coastal barangays were evacuated as a direct result of the tsunami warning.

Tsunami waves were subsequently recorded in six areas across the country. The Department of Energy (DOE) also began assessing the impact on critical power networks, while the government, through Malacañang, assured that sufficient funds are available for relief and response efforts for the victims. Former Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate called on the Marcos administration to expedite relief operations and structural inspections.

Adding to the sequence of events, a magnitude 6.7 aftershock struck Balut Island, Davao Occidental at 8:55 a.m. the same morning. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a statement addressing the destructive earthquake and the ongoing tsunami warning, urging calm and coordinated response efforts. The event has placed a spotlight on disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and the immediate humanitarian needs in the affected regions of Mindanao.





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Earthquake Tsunami Sarangani Mindanao Philippines Phivolcs Damage Casualties Evacuation Schools Disaster Response

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