Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Prompting Tsunami Evacuations and Class Suspensions

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake off Sarangani, Mindanao, triggered tsunami warnings and class suspensions in Zamboanga City, with coastal residents evacuated and authorities inspecting buildings for safety on the first day of school.

A magnitude 7.8 tectonic earthquake struck offshore Sarangani, Mindanao, early Monday, June 8, 2026, prompting widespread safety measures and evacuations. The quake, which occurred at 7:37 a.m., had its epicenter 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

In Zamboanga City, an intensity of four was recorded according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). In response, Mayor Khymer Olaso ordered the suspension of all classes and work in local and national government offices for the day, while exempting essential and frontline services to continue uninterrupted operations.

The mayor also directed authorities to inspect the structural integrity of schools, offices, and other buildings to safeguard against potential aftershocks, particularly with the first day of the 2026-2027 school year seeing approximately 248,000 students attending classes. Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils were tasked to coordinate with school authorities, traffic enforcers, and other agencies to ensure the safety of teachers and students comm home.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, reported that forced evacuations were implemented in coastal villages, especially along the east coast, due to the proximity to Sarangani. Phivolcs issued a Tsunami Warning for several regions including Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato, advising residents to move to higher ground or farther inland immediately.

As a result, around 255 families comprising 1,010 individuals from the coastal area of Aplaya, Manicahan, were evacuated to a multi-purpose covered court for safety. As of 11:30 a.m., no injuries or accidents had been reported, though monitoring of sea levels continued





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Earthquake Tsunami Warning Zamboanga City Phivolcs Evacuation Class Suspension

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