Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao; Marcos Orders Full Government Response

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Sarangani, Mindanao, prompting President Marcos to mobilize disaster response, suspend classes, and assure public of government assistance.

A powerful earthquake struck the province of Sarangani in Mindanao on Thursday morning, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to assure the public that the national government is mobilizing all available resources for disaster response and relief efforts.

In a statement, Marcos emphasized the urgency of evacuation and safety measures, saying, 'Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind. The national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind. I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground.

' The earthquake, initially recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) at 7:37 a.m., was later upgraded to magnitude 7.8 with a depth of 33 kilometers. The epicenter was located 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at coordinates 05.57°N, 124.98°E. The temblor was strongly felt across several provinces in Mindanao, including General Santos City, Koronadal, and Davao City, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of buildings and homes.

In some areas, power outages and damaged infrastructure have been reported, while local disaster units are conducting rapid assessments to identify casualties and damage. The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), meanwhile, was directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational.

The President said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations. Marcos also announced that he has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels across affected areas in Mindanao until further notice.

'The safety of our children comes first. DepEd will coordinate with local government units on this,' he said.

Additionally, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been placed on alert to assist in evacuation and security efforts. In a separate development, the PNP reported the seizure of P5.5 million worth of protected wildlife species and the arrest of an Indonesian national in Sarangani, though the incident appears unrelated to the earthquake.

Local government units, particularly in Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat, have activated their emergency operations centers and are conducting forced evacuations in coastal and landslide-prone areas as a precaution against aftershocks and potential tsunamis. PHIVOLCS advised residents to stay away from the shore and to remain vigilant for aftershocks, which are expected to continue in the coming days. The NDRRMC has advised the public to remain calm and to follow instructions from local authorities.

As of this writing, no major casualties have been confirmed, but damage assessments are ongoing. Marcos reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable regions.

'We will not leave you behind. The national government is working tirelessly to bring assistance and to restore normalcy as soon as possible,' he said. The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the country's vulnerability to seismic events, given its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Experts continue to monitor the situation and urge preparedness among communities





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