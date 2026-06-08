Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Causing Property Damage and Prompting Emergency Response

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, leading to property damage, student injuries, and a mobilized humanitarian response including Red Cross volunteers and government suspensions for safety assessments.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on Monday morning, causing significant damage to properties and prompting urgent safety responses across the region. According to reports from Super Radyo dzBB, several residents in General Santos City reported extensive damage inside their homes, with appliances, televisions, cabinets, computers, and other household items falling during the intense shaking.

James Plecis of Super Radyo General Santos described the scene, noting that the strong tremors led to widespread internal destruction in residential areas. In Davao City, structures were observed shaking visibly, and parts of infrastructure in the downtown area were affected, as reported by John Ryan Calonia of Super Radyo Davao.

The earthquake also induced panic, resulting in several students fainting at Davao City National High School, which led the local government to suspend morning classes and work in government offices to ensure public safety while assessments were conducted. The Philippine Red Cross has been actively responding to the disaster. They shared a photo of a damaged structure at the KCC Mall and activated 17 Red Cross volunteers.

Ambulances have been deployed in North Cotabato, South Cotabato, and Gingoog City to assist affected communities. In North Cotabato National High School, responders provided assistance to four students who experienced hyperventilation following the earthquake. The organization emphasized its commitment to ongoing assessments and readiness to provide immediate humanitarian assistance as needed. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Mindanao residents to heed tsunami warnings in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The incident underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic events and the importance of preparedness. While immediate relief efforts are underway, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, evaluating structural integrity and potential aftershocks. The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust disaster response mechanisms and community resilience in the face of natural calamities.

The combined efforts of local governments, the Red Cross, and media outlets highlight a coordinated approach to mitigating the impact and supporting those affected





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Earthquake Mindanao Tsunami Warning Philippine Red Cross Property Damage

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