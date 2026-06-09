Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hits Sarangani Province, Philippines

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on June 8, 2026, causing significant damage and aftershocks in the region. Relief operations are ongoing, with several organizations and community groups launching donation drives to support affected families.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on June 8, 2026, causing significant damage and aftershocks in the region. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) have recorded over 1,000 aftershocks since the main quake, with over 20 of them felt by residents.

In Sarangani province, the towns of Glan and Malapatan bore some of the heaviest damage, with several roads and bridges becoming impassable. Relief operations are ongoing, with several organizations and community groups launching donation drives to support affected families. The Philippine Red Cross is accepting both monetary and in-kind donations, with relief efforts focused on providing food, drinking water, hygiene supplies, basic medicines, and other emergency essentials identified as urgent needs in affected areas.

In addition to material assistance, MindKada Philippines will deploy volunteers trained in Psychological First Aid (PFA) to provide emotional support and psychosocial assistance to individuals experiencing distress in the aftermath of the disaster. The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Poblacion, Alabel has launched a community disaster response initiative in partnership with the Tagum City Youth and Sports Development Office, the Local Youth Development Office, fellow SK officials, and several youth organizations across Sarangani province and the Davao Region.

Donations may be dropped off at Kasfala Hall within the Barangay Hall compound, where SK officials and volunteers of Barangay Poblacion will receive and process contributions. The youth council is seeking essential relief items, including drinking water, ready-to-eat food and canned goods, rice, medicines and first aid supplies, hygiene kits, baby essentials, blankets, mats, bedsheets, tents, and tarpaulins for temporary shelter.

For donations and inquiries, donors may contact the SK Federation through +63 917 169 6429 or +63 936 318 1524. The Philippine Red Cross has also launched a fundraising campaign to support communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao. Donations will help fund emergency relief operations, including medical assistance, food and clean water distribution, shelter support for displaced families, and hygiene kits for survivors as response efforts continue in affected areas.

For donations, people may reach them via their social media channels or by contacting their office directly





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Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Sarangani Province Philippines Disaster Response Relief Operations Donation Drives Philippine Red Cross Mindkada Philippines Sangguniang Kabataan

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