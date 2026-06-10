Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Devastates Mindanao: International Aid Pours In as Death Toll Reaches 37

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani Province, causing widespread destruction across Mindanao. International partners Japan and the US express solidarity. Rescue operations continue with 37 confirmed deaths and two bodies recovered from a collapsed structure in General Santos City.

Emergency responders recovered two bodies from a damaged facility in Purok Pelomina, Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City on Monday, June 8, following a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani Province.

The Philippine Red Cross issued an advisory at 3:30 p.m. confirming that rescue teams, working alongside local authorities, retrieved the victims from beneath the collapsed structure. Two more individuals remain missing, and search operations are ongoing. The earthquake, which occurred early Monday morning, has caused widespread destruction across Mindanao, with the death toll climbing to 37 as of Tuesday, June 9, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Four fatalities were recorded in the Davao Region, while 33 deaths were reported in Soccsksargen. Authorities expect the number to rise as search-and-rescue missions continue in hard-hit areas. The international community has swiftly expressed support for the affected communities.

Japan, a long-time partner of Davao City and Mindanao, conveyed its solidarity through Japanese Consul General Ono Hirotaka, who extended his deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost loved ones and to the thousands of residents impacted by the tremor.

'Japan stands in solidarity with the people of Mindanao and will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with local partners,' Ono said in a statement. He expressed hope for a speedy recovery, adding, 'Japan sincerely hopes for a swift recovery and for affected communities to rebuild their lives and move forward with resilience and hope.

' The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines also issued a statement expressing condolences and reaffirming readiness to assist. 'The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquake in Mindanao on June 8, 2026. We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Philippine authorities and stand ready to support Philippine-led response efforts,' the embassy said.

Japan and the United States have long supported infrastructure projects, disaster risk reduction programs, economic development, and people-to-people exchanges throughout Mindanao. Disaster response operations remain underway across several provinces. National government agencies, local government units, the military, police, and humanitarian organizations are conducting search-and-rescue missions, damage assessments, and relief distribution in the hardest-hit communities. The earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings, schools, roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure.

Several local governments have suspended classes and government operations while structural inspections are being carried out to determine the safety of public and private facilities. The Philippine Red Cross and other response teams continue to operate on the ground, urging the public to stay alert, heed official advisories, and avoid entering buildings that have not yet been cleared by engineers.

Communities are coming together to support rescue efforts, and authorities are working around the clock to provide aid to those affected by this tragic event. The road to recovery will be long, but with international support and the resilience of the Filipino people, the affected areas hope to rebuild stronger than before





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