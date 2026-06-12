Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Devastates Mindanao: DOH Deploys Psychosocial Teams

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits Mindanao, destroying the Malalan Barangay Hall in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. The DOH sends mental health teams to support over 86,000 affected families.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani in Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026, causing widespread destruction and triggering a massive humanitarian response.

Among the hardest hit was the municipality of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, where the Malalan Barangay Hall was completely destroyed. The building, which served as a community hub and administrative center, collapsed under the intense shaking, leaving local officials scrambling to set up temporary operations in tents and other makeshift shelters. The earthquake, which was also felt across many parts of Mindanao, has left thousands of families displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

The Department of Health (DOH) has mobilized its resources to address the mental health needs of survivors. In a social media post, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announced that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) teams have been deployed to various affected areas. These teams are composed of trained professionals from the Centers for Health Development (CHDs) and local government units (LGUs).

According to Herbosa, a total of eight MHPSS teams are now operating across the Soccsksargen region, with an additional three teams sent to the Davao Region. Each team consists of five members, who are currently providing services in evacuation sites. The official stated that MHPSS response activities in the affected areas are scheduled to begin on June 12, 2026.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that as of the latest count, approximately 86,135 families have been affected by the earthquake. Many families have lost their homes and are now living in temporary shelters, often with inadequate access to clean water, food, and medical care. The psychological toll of the disaster is also significant, with survivors experiencing trauma, anxiety, and grief.

The DOH's MHPSS teams are working to alleviate these issues through counseling, stress management activities, and referrals for more specialized care. The earthquake has underscored the importance of mental health support in disaster response, and the DOH is committed to ensuring that survivors receive the care they need to recover and rebuild their lives





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