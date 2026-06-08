Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani, Triggers TsunamiWarning in Mindanao

A strong magnitude 7.0 earthquake off Sarangani province has prompted Phivolcs to issue a tsunami warning and order immediate evacuations for coastal areas across multiple Mindanao provinces.

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province in the Philippines at 7:37 am on Monday, June 8, triggering a tsunami warning and prompting immediate evacuation orders for coastal residents across multiple provinces in Mindanao .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) advised residents in at least nine provinces to leave coastal areas without delay, warning that tsunami wave heights could exceed one meter above normal tide levels. The first waves were expected between 7:37 am and 9:37 am, with the threat potentially lasting for hours.

Phivolcs also urged boat owners in harbors, estuaries, and shallow coastal waters to secure their vessels and move away from the waterfront, while boats already at sea were instructed to remain in deep offshore waters until further notice. Thequake was felt across a wide area, with intensities ranging from barely perceptible to completely devastating. The highest shaking intensity recorded was VII, classified as destructive, causing significant concern for damage and aftershocks.

The affected areas include Davao City; Kidapawan City and Carmen in Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig, and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat; Sibuco and Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte; Dipolog City, Labason, Liloy, President Manuel A. Roxas, and Salug in Zamboanga del Norte; Alicia, Ipil, Mabuhay, Olutanga, and Siay in Zamboanga Sibugay; Molave in Zamboanga del Sur; Abuyog and Dulag in Leyte; and San Francisco in Southern Leyte. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for vigilance and preparedness in the wake of the earthquake and potential tsunami





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Earthquake Tsunami Warning Mindanao Phivolcs Evacuation Sarangani Coastal Areas Magnitude 7.0 Philippines Tidal Waves

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