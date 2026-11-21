A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday evening, causing minor damage to homes, power outages and highway restrictions in the Junin region. No fatalities were reported.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday evening, according to Peru's Defense Ministry, with preliminary reports indicating minor damage and no fatalities. The quake occurred at 7:09 p.m. local time, which was 0009 GMT on Saturday.

The earthquake was centered 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the city of Junin, at a depth of 129 kilometers, officials said. The United States Geological Survey also measured the quake at magnitude 6.7, but estimated its depth at only 108 kilometers. The German Research Centre for Geosciences had earlier reported the magnitude as 6.8. Peru's Geophysical Institute said the quake struck in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 kilometers.

Also read Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for abdominal pain

Minor Damage Reported in Junin

Peru's defense minister, Rafael Belaunde, said that after the earthquake, minor damage was reported to homes in different parts of Junin, as well as interruptions of electricity service and restrictions on highway transit. A handout picture released by Junin's government showed a fallen tree after the quake. The earthquake was felt in the capital, Lima, sending some people into the streets, as well as in Ancash, Ica, Ucayali, Cerro de Pasco, Huanuco and Callao.

Advertisement

Peru's National Emergency Operation Center reported the quake was felt with moderate to strong intensity and that monitoring continues in vulnerable areas. Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) east of Lima, told local broadcaster RPP that authorities had not received reports of damage following the strong tremor. So far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake of this magnitude has been felt in this area, he said.

Hernando Tavera, the president of the Peruvian Geophysical Institute, told AFP that the ground shaking was intense. We have no reports of damage at the moment, but there have been landslides and rockfalls on the hillsides, he said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities continued to monitor the situation. Junin is home to several midsize mining operations as well as the Chinalco-owned Toromocho mine, one of Peru's largest copper mines.

Peru Seismic Activity and Mining

Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer, and mining is a key driver of the economy. Peru is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. Seismologists say Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes per year, three-quarters of which are so weak people do not feel them.