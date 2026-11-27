WTA No. 1 Madison Keys predicts Alex Eala and Jakub Mensik will reach Grand Slam finals in 2027. Details on Eala's 2027 season start and recent rise.

WTA world No. 19 Madison Keys has confidently predicted that Filipino tennis star Alex Eala will reach a Grand Slam final by the 2027 season. Keys shared this insight during the Sky Sports 2026 season review on Friday, where she also highlighted Canadian world No. 21 Victoria Mboko as a rising talent. Keys specifically cited Eala's unique playing style, noting it effectively disrupts the rhythm of top competitors.

Eala Breakthrough Against Top Players

Keys made this prediction after facing Eala directly on the professional circuit. The 31-year-old American suffered a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Eala in the round of 32 at the Miami Open in March 2025. This defeat came just two months after Keys claimed the title at the 2025 Australian Open, marking a significant shift in their competitive dynamic. Eala has established herself as a formidable opponent capable of challenging the tour's established stars.

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Rising Stars in Women and Men's Tennis

During the broadcast, Keys was asked to identify surprise finalists for the 2027 Grand Slam tournaments on both the WTA and ATP tours. For the men's side, Keys selected Jakub Mensik, praising him as a fantastic player with a clear path to future success. On the women's side, she chose Eala, emphasizing the Filipino sensation's potential to compete at the highest level. Keys expressed that she expects to see even more from Mensik in the coming years.

Eala's Historic Run and Grass Court Success

Eala has already made history in the sport by becoming the first Filipino player to reach the last 16 at the London grass major. Her performance as a lefty netter has drawn attention for its strategic complexity and disruptive nature against big hitters. This achievement underscores her rapid ascent in the global tennis rankings and validates Keys' prediction regarding her Grand Slam potential.

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2027 Season Schedule and Events

Alex Eala is scheduled to begin her 2027 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 250-level tournament will take place from January 4 to 10, providing an early test for the rising star. This event will mark the start of her campaign leading up to potential Grand Slam breakthroughs. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if she can maintain her momentum from the previous seasons.

Upcoming Exhibition and Fan Engagement

Beyond the professional calendar, Eala will participate in a special exhibition match against Indonesian player Janice Tjen. This event serves as the centerpiece of the "Alex Eala Live: Game, Set, Celebrate" program. The exhibition is scheduled for December 8 at the Philippine Arena. This engagement highlights her growing popularity and connection with fans in the Philippines and the broader region.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Victoria Mboko was also acknowledged by Keys as a key figure to watch in the 2027 season. The 20-year-old Canadian is viewed as part of the new wave of talent challenging established orders. Together with Eala, these players represent a significant shift in the competitive landscape of professional tennis. Their rise suggests a dynamic and unpredictable future for Grand Slam titles.