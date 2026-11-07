Made Here Artesanos Transforms Waste into Art at Baguio City Exhibit

Artists in Baguio City convert trash into functional art. The Made Here exhibit showcases upcycled items, promoting sustainability and economic opportunities for local creators.

Artists in Baguio City are redefining waste management through creativity at the Made Here exhibit. This showcase transforms discarded materials like sachets and glass bottles into functional art pieces. The event serves as a core component of the Ibagiw 2026 festival in the Philippines.

The Core Mechanism of Creative Circularity

The Made Here exhibit operates under the theme RIKUS: A Creative Circular Baguio. It turns materials destined for disposal into artworks and household items. This approach aligns with the environmental goals of the Ibagiw 2026 festival.

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The initiative began as a circularity effort at the Wright Park Hotel in June. The team expanded the concept to bring the Made Here experience to the festival. The goal is to create opportunities for artists to sell their work. This encourages sustainability through the repurposing of materials.

Artists and Their Sustainable Materials

Rochelle Bakisan presents a mosaic titled Ang Plastic Naten! made from discarded sachet wrappers. The artwork recreates Baguio landmarks using materials that highlight plastic waste issues. Bakisan advocates for refusing single-use plastics beyond just repurposing them.

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Dulthe Carlo Munar showcases a wooden cart-inspired lamp and other handcrafted pieces. The registered architect combines wood, metal, and mechanical elements. His work blurs the boundaries between sculpture, design, and engineering.

Functional Upcycling by Made Here Artesanos

Made Here Artesanos creates functional upcycled items for the home. Discarded glass bottles become hanging lamps and illuminated furniture. The team repurposed wooden barrels into bases for glass-topped tables.

The exhibit displays fish sculptures made with electronic circuit boards. This shows how obsolete technology can become art. Horseshoes become wall hooks in this creative display.

Economic and Environmental Impact

The Wright Park Hotel promotes functional upcycling through this exhibit. General manager Ompong Palma emphasizes that repurposing should give materials a genuinely useful new life. He wants to create opportunities for artists to generate income.

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Unlike typical exhibits, the Made Here pieces are available for purchase. This model supports Baguio's creative economy directly. Visitors can take home products with both purpose and personality. The initiative invites other artists to explore collaborations.