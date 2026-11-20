DTI-Davao launches the second Madayaw Trade Fair at Shangri-La Plaza on December 4-8, 2026. 44 MSMEs exhibit cacao, coconut, and durian products with a P10M sales target.

The Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) is preparing to host the second edition of the Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair, a five-day commercial event scheduled from December 4 to 8, 2026. This prominent exhibition will transform the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City into a showcase for the agricultural and industrial capabilities of Southern Mindanao. The fair aims to bridge the gap between regional micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and metropolitan consumers and buyers.

Event Details and Sales Targets

Forty-four participating MSMEs have been selected to exhibit their goods during this multi-day event, marking a significant expansion from the previous year. The agency has set an ambitious target of P10 million in combined cash and booked sales from the participants. DTI-Davao Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga stated during the Habi at Kape forum on November 18 at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao that the agency is confident in achieving this financial goal through the increased number of exhibitors.

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Product Range and Local Commodities

The trade fair will feature a diverse array of goods derived from the Davao Region's rich natural resources. Exhibitors will present locally sourced agricultural commodities including cacao, coffee, banana, durian, and coconut. Beyond raw produce, the event highlights processed fruits, handicrafts, textiles, and home and lifestyle products developed through local manufacturing. These items demonstrate how indigenous resources are transformed into commercially viable products through local skills and innovation.

Strategic Market Expansion Goals

Director Castañaga emphasized that the initiative extends beyond immediate transaction generation to fostering long-term business relationships. The primary objective is to help regional enterprises establish a sustained presence in markets outside the Davao Region. By connecting local producers with retailers and potential business partners in Metro Manila, DTI-Davao seeks to facilitate orders and wider market reach that persist long after the exhibition concludes.

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Support Programs and Past Performance

The participating MSMEs are beneficiaries of key DTI initiatives such as the Rapid Growth Project, Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), OTOP Philippines, Malikhaing Pinoy, and Tatak Pinoy. These programs provide enterprise development support, product promotion, and quality standard improvements to boost competitiveness. The first Madayaw trade fair in December 2025 featured 27 MSMEs and recorded P15.6 million in sales, vastly exceeding its original P5 million target.

Future Implications for Regional Economy

The increase in participating enterprises from 27 to 44 indicates a growing confidence in the ability of Davao businesses to capture capital market opportunities. DTI-Davao anticipates that the expanded showcase will allow businesses to secure institutional buyers and distributors. This expansion is expected to further solidify the reputation of Davao Region products in the national capital, driving sustained economic growth for local entrepreneurs.