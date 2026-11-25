The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is postponed until Saturday due to a major storm. Macy's prioritizes participant safety amid weather projections.

Macy's announced the postponement of the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City until Saturday. The decision follows projections of a major storm that threatens the safety of participants and spectators in Manhattan. The parade was originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Weather Projections Force Parade Delay

Macy's cited the safety of participants and spectators as the primary reason for moving the event. The retailer stated that the decision was made after close consultation with City and agency partners. NBC News reported the statement from Macy's regarding the postponement. The organization emphasized that public safety remains their top priority during extreme weather conditions.

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Major balloon inflation operations were underway on the eve of the parade on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Photographers documented technicians inflating balloons on November 25, 2026. The presence of these large structures increases vulnerability to high winds and storm conditions.

Safety Concerns and Storm Risks

CBS News reported that safety concerns regarding the storm and large balloons contributed to the postponement decision. Sources familiar with city security planning provided this information to CBS News. The large parade balloons require specific wind conditions to remain stable and safe for handlers and the public.

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Weather projections indicated conditions that could endanger both the parade participants and the spectators. The city agencies involved in security planning likely assessed the risks associated with the approaching storm. The combination of high winds and large inflatable structures creates a hazardous environment for outdoor events.

Historical Context of Parade Cancellations

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has a long history in New York City with notable interruptions. The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two. However, the event has never been postponed due to weather in its previous hundred-year history. This marks a significant deviation from the traditional scheduling of the event.

The 100th annual celebration was expected to draw massive crowds to Manhattan. The postponement affects millions of viewers who typically watch the parade on television. It also impacts the tens of thousands of spectators who planned to attend the event in person.

Next Steps for Parade Attendees

The parade is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, replacing the original Wednesday date. Organizers are likely working to adjust logistics for the new schedule. Participants who traveled for the original date may need to rearrange their plans.

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The city of New York and local agencies are coordinating with Macy's to ensure a safe event on the new date. The focus remains on mitigating risks associated with the storm. Spectators should monitor official announcements for further updates regarding the rescheduled parade.