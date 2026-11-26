Macy's postpones its centennial Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as severe weather causes flooding, power outages, and travel chaos across the United States.

Macy's officially announced the postponement of the 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City due to severe weather conditions threatening the Eastern Seaboard. The decision to move the event to Saturday was made in an abundance of caution after consultations with city officials regarding dangerous wind patterns.

Parade Postponement and Wind Concerns

Macy's stated that the massive parade balloons could not safely navigate the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers given the rising storm intensity. The organization cited the potential danger to spectators and performers as the primary reason for delaying the century-long tradition.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Severe Storm

High winds, heavy rains, and flooding have plagued both coasts, significantly complicating holiday travel plans across the nation. While the days leading up to Thanksgiving are typically busy on roads and in airports, this storm has added unprecedented layers of difficulty to the travel season.

Coastal Flooding and Emergency Declarations

Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency for all of New Jersey on Wednesday night, following a similar declaration from Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York. The storm caused flooding in coastal villages and cities from North Carolina through New Jersey as high tides rolled in on Thursday morning.

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Avalon, New Jersey, experienced some of the worst flooding in its history, according to Borough Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl. Wahl noted that while the situation did not quite match the benchmark of Hurricane Sandy, debris washed over roads and drivers required rescue after ignoring barricades.

Lance Miller, a resident of Ocean City, New Jersey, reported floodwaters reaching about a foot deep in his neighborhood. He advised that driving through the water would likely destroy a vehicle, though he planned to stay indoors for Thanksgiving dinner with his wife and daughter.

Travel Disruptions and Power Outages

The National Weather Service warned that air travel at eastern U.S. airports would be hampered from Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning. Reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds, and aircraft icing were identified as key hazards for flight operations.

Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor, prompting wind advisories from northern Georgia to southern New England. The nearly 18-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia was closed for several hours due to high winds, while NC 12 connecting Hatteras Island was also shut down.

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More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without electricity by Thursday afternoon, with the majority of outages occurring in East Coast states. The Margate City Fire Department posted videos showing water pouring through streets before heavy rains even began, highlighting the ferocity of the incoming tide.

Widespread Impact Beyond the East Coast

Tornado warnings blared in Norfolk, Virginia, as winds topping 50 mph swept through the metropolitan area of 1.8 million people. Winter storm warnings and watches were also posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches of snow expected around St. Louis.

Heavy snow damaged the roof of the Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Missouri, causing a partial collapse early Thursday morning. Snow also fell as far south as north Alabama, though warmer temperatures prevented significant accumulation for a white Thanksgiving.

On the West Coast, king tides continued surging from Southern California to the Oregon and Washington coasts. These tidal events were amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean and increased seawater volume, leading to coastal flood warnings in major urban areas.