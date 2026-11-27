A powerful nor'easter forced New York to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in a century, while nearly half a million customers across the eastern US remained without electricity on Friday.

Millions of Americans faced severe disruptions to their Thanksgiving travel and celebrations on Friday following a powerful storm that battered the eastern United States. A major nor'easter brought heavy rain and high winds to the region, creating hazardous conditions across one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year. The storm's intensity was so great that it forced New York to postpone the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking a historic first for the 100-year-old event.

Historic Parade Postponement in New York

New York postponed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a decision that represents a rare disruption in the event's century-long history. Organizers cited the brewing nor'easter threatening the East Coast as the primary reason for the shift, which affects the annual spectacle that typically draws global viewership and kicks off the holiday shopping season. The last major weather-related disruption occurred in 1971, when cold, wet, and windy conditions forced the grounding of balloons featuring Donald Duck and other pop culture characters. A more dangerous incident took place in 1997, when gusting winds sent the Cat in the Hat inflatable into a lamppost, injuring a woman who was placed in a nearly month-long coma.

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Massive Power Outages Across Eastern States

Nearly half a million customers still had no power on Friday, according to data from PowerOutage.us, as the storm continued to down trees and power lines from New Hampshire to North Carolina. The impact was particularly severe in New York, where nearly 45,000 people were left without electricity as the storm gathered steam. In Missouri, approximately 72,000 people still faced power outages due to a storm that dumped as much as 15 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state. These widespread outages occurred while people attempted to shield themselves from the weather while walking down Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City on November 26, 2026.

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Flight Disruptions and Travel Chaos

The severe weather conditions also caused significant disruptions to air travel, with about 1,600 delays and more than 500 cancellations recorded, according to the tracking service FlightAware. The storm struck during one of the country's busiest travel seasons, threatening to disrupt plans for millions of people hitting the road and flying around the Thursday holiday. The combination of high winds, heavy rain, and snow created a challenging environment for both motorists and airline crews, leading to a backlog of flights and stranded travelers across the eastern corridor.

Recovery Efforts and Future Implications

As the storm moves through the region, utility crews are working to restore power to the hundreds of thousands of affected customers, with some areas still experiencing blackouts days after the initial landfall. The postponement of the Macy's parade has raised questions about how such major events will be managed in the face of increasingly volatile weather patterns. While the event has a long history of adapting to minor weather issues, the decision to cancel it entirely underscores the severity of the current nor'easter and its impact on public safety and logistical planning for major civic events.