Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade took place on Saturday in New York after a storm forced the original Thursday postponement. Officials prioritized safety as crowds and performers celebrated the milestone event.

Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade officially kicked off on Saturday in New York City, marking a historic milestone for the nation's most famous holiday tradition. The event proceeded after a powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the annual spectacle on Thursday. Organizers made the difficult decision to delay the festivities to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and performers amidst severe weather conditions.

Weather Delays Prompt Safety First Decision

Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy's Studios, confirmed that the postponement was a necessary measure to protect the public. He emphasized that the crisp, dry fall day on Saturday provided ideal conditions for the celebration. The executive stated that the safety of guests and participants remained the absolute priority during the planning and execution of the event.

Also read Powerful Storm Postpones Macy's Parade, Cuts Power to Nearly 1 Million on East Coast

Performers and Bands Rally to Attend Event

The postponement created significant logistical challenges for many groups that had traveled to New York for the original date. Josh Anino, a snare drummer with the Pride of Pearland Marching Band from Texas, explained that band members scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays. Community fundraising efforts allowed musicians to remain in the city despite the schedule change.

Star-Studded Lineup Celebrates Centennial

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb emceed the broadcast, which aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern. The original celebrity lineup included Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo, and Jimmy Fallon with The Roots. Additional performers added for the rescheduled event were LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor.

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Fan Dedication Meets Iconic Balloon Features

Attendees showed remarkable dedication to the holiday spirit by adjusting their travel plans to witness the parade. Ashland Hooten and her family from Dallas chose to stay in New York, opting for a 22-hour drive back to Texas instead of their scheduled Saturday morning flight. They prioritized family time and the experience of the 100th anniversary celebration over convenience.

Route Details And Cultural Tributes Included

The parade followed a 2.5-mile route from Manhattan's Upper West Side to Herald Square in front of the flagship store. Featured inflatables included Snoopy, Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear, Bluey, and Hello Kitty. A special tribute balloon honored Fiona the hippo, who died in Cincinnati, showcasing the cultural resonance of the annual event.