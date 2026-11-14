Mactan Newtown Designated Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Capital

Lapu-Lapu City formally designates Mactan Newtown as its Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital via Executive Order to boost local economic growth and employment opportunities for residents.

Lapu-Lapu City has officially designated Mactan Newtown as its new Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital through a formal executive order signed on October 5, 2026. This strategic move recognizes the 30-hectare mixed-use township as a primary driver for attracting international visitors, regional businesses, and foreign investments to the area.

Formal Designation and Historical Unveiling

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan led a ceremony at Mactan Newtown to formally unveil three historical statues and a marker for the upcoming Mactan World Museum. The event marked the culmination of Executive Order 2026-072, which legally solidified the township's status as the city's premier hub for tourism and commerce. The unveiling was attended by Rep. Junard Chan and key officials from Megaworld Corp., the developer behind the expansive township project.

Also read 2,000 devotees mark opening of Lapu fiesta

Statues and Museum Development Timeline

The newly unveiled statues depict Datu Lapulapu, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, and King Philip II of Spain, highlighting the site's deep historical significance in Philippine history. In addition to the monuments, a marker was placed for the Mactan World Museum, which is scheduled to open its doors to the public in 2027. These cultural landmarks serve as permanent fixtures that will anchor the township's identity as a center for history and heritage.

Economic Impact for Local Communities

Municipal officials emphasize that the designation aims to ensure economic growth translates into tangible opportunities for local residents. Mayor Chan stated that the initiative seeks to create employment, foster entrepreneurship, and expand markets for local enterprises. The goal is to help fisherfolk, transport operators, hospitality workers, and small business owners benefit directly from the surge in tourism industry activity.

Advertisement

Infrastructure and Major Event Host

Mactan Newtown features a robust infrastructure that includes hotels, residential complexes, office developments, commercial establishments, a beach, and the Mactan Expo convention center. This facility recently hosted the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and related meetings in May 2026, proving its capability to manage high-profile international conferences.

Future Growth and Business Expansion

The city government anticipates that this formal recognition will attract more visitors and business events to the region. By strengthening partnerships with developers and private entities, officials plan to generate greater demand for services and products from local communities. This structured approach ensures that the township remains a competitive destination for global investors while supporting local economic resilience.