Mactan-Cebu International Airport Ensures Smooth Arrivals for ASEAN Summit Leaders

MCIA coordinated with government and private partners to handle VVIP operations for the 48th ASEAN Summit, showcasing infrastructure readiness and inter-agency cooperation.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) successfully coordinated the arrival of ministers, delegates, and world leaders for the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit held in Cebu from May 6 to 8, 2026.

The summit, under the Philippines' chairmanship theme "Navigating Our Future, Together," gathered thousands of delegates, including ASEAN heads of state, to discuss critical regional issues such as food and energy security, and broader cooperation. Airport operators, government agencies, law enforcement, and private sector partners executed extensive preparations to ensure seamless operations for these high-profile arrivals.

These preparations included infrastructure enhancements like ramp repainting and structural improvements, optimized passenger flow management, and the establishment of a dedicated reception process for visiting dignitaries. The coordinated effort involved multiple stakeholders, including the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the MCIA Authority, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Department of Tourism, and the Office of the First Lady.

Among the prominent figures who arrived via MCIA were Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, Vietnam representative Le Minh Hung, and Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum. MCIA General Manager Ricia Montejo emphasized that the flawless handling of complex VIP operations showcased the airport's operational readiness for major international events.

She stated, "When government agencies, airport authorities, law enforcement and private sector partners align under a unified command, we can seamlessly manage the unique security, protocol and logistical demands of global dignitaries.

" MCIA Authority General Manager Julius Neri Jr. added that the summit provided an opportunity to showcase Cebu's hospitality and capability to host regional and global engagements. CAAP Director General retired Lieutenant General Raul Del Rosario highlighted that the success demonstrated the critical importance of inter-agency coordination in managing large-scale international events. The collaborative model employed at MCIA serves as a benchmark for future hostings, reflecting the Philippines' capacity to welcome the world with efficiency and warmth





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ASEAN Summit 2026 Mactan-Cebu International Airport VIP Arrivals Philippines International Cooperation Airport Operations

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