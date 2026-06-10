Macron invites Zelensky and Arab leaders to Evian G7 summit to forge unity on Ukraine and Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the June G7 summit in Evian, while leaders of Egypt Saudi Arabia Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will join a separate session on Middle East issues, aiming to rebuild consensus on Ukraine and address regional tensions.

Paris French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the upcoming G7 summit in Evian to help rebuild consensus on support for Ukraine .

The three‑day meeting of the Group of Seven economies - Britain Canada France Germany Italy Japan and the United States - is scheduled for 15 to 17 June in the lakeside resort of Evian. Macron said Zelensky's presence is vital because the G7 must unite around the war in Ukraine, the need for diplomatic initiatives and the broader security context.

He highlighted the divergent views that have emerged among European leaders and the United States and stressed that a common stance will strengthen assistance to Kyiv. In addition to the core G7 agenda, Macron revealed that leaders of four Arab states - Egypt Saudi Arabia Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - will be invited to a separate session on Tuesday to discuss the Middle East conflict.

The talks will focus on the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has a real impact on global economies due to soaring fuel prices, and on diplomatic outreach concerning Iran. By bringing the Arab leaders into the dialogue, the French president hopes to ease tensions in the region and create a framework for broader cooperation.

The summit will also feature a "North‑South partnership" segment that will involve the International Monetary Fund the World Bank the African Development Bank as well as emerging economies such as South Korea India Kenya and Brazil. A final session on global imbalances and growth will conclude the summit after a video conference called the World Convergence Summit for Growth, which will include China and other emerging countries.

Macron added that technology firms from the United States and elsewhere will be part of the discussions to address issues of regulation sovereignty and cybersecurity. The extensive programme reflects France's ambition to use the G7 platform to tackle a range of geopolitical and economic challenges from Ukraine to the Middle East and the broader global financial architecture





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