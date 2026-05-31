Macron Condemns Lebanon Escalation, Calls for US-Iran Agreement and UN Emergency Meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the military escalation in southern Lebanon, urges immediate ceasefire, and calls for a US-Iran agreement. At France's request, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned the major military escalation in southern Lebanon , calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging the United States and Iran to reach a comprehensive agreement.

In a series of diplomatic calls, Macron spoke with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, emphasizing the need to restore Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. He specifically highlighted the urgency of halting all hostilities in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have expanded operations, including the seizure of the historic Beaufort castle.

The French president warned that the escalation threatens regional stability and called for the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law. At France's request, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency session on Monday to address the deteriorating situation. Macron also expressed support for an independent multinational mission to restore maritime traffic, a proposal previously floated with the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese health ministry reported that Israeli strikes had killed six medics within 24 hours, underscoring the humanitarian toll of the conflict. Macron's remarks come amid growing international concern over the widening scope of the Israel-Hezbollah confrontation, which has displaced thousands and drawn in regional powers. The French leader stressed that talks between Washington and Tehran must continue to tackle nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as broader security issues.

He reiterated France's commitment to assisting Lebanon in rebuilding state authority and ensuring long-term peace. The emergency UN meeting is expected to focus on de-escalation measures and humanitarian access, though divisions among Security Council members may hinder decisive action. Analysts note that Macron's proactive diplomacy reflects France's historical ties to Lebanon and its strategic interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The president's calls for a US-Iran agreement mirror broader European efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been in jeopardy since the US withdrawal. However, the immediate priority remains the cessation of violence in Lebanon, where civilian casualties continue to rise. Macron's statement on social media platform X garnered widespread attention, amplifying France's stance on the crisis. The situation in southern Lebanon remains volatile, with Israeli ground troops engaging Hezbollah fighters in border villages.

The seizure of Beaufort castle, a Crusader-era fortress, holds symbolic significance for both sides. Macron's diplomatic outreach aims to build consensus among Arab states, many of which have condemned the escalation while maintaining channels with all parties. The French presidency confirmed that discussions also touched on the humanitarian situation, urging unhindered aid delivery to affected populations. As the UN Security Council prepares to meet, the international community watches closely for any breakthrough that could prevent a broader regional war.

Macron's insistence on Iran's role in stabilizing the region highlights the interconnected nature of conflicts in the Middle East. With no immediate ceasefire in sight, the coming days will test diplomatic efforts against continued military operations





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