MacroAsia Corp Q3 Net Income Drops 42.3 Percent Amid Rising Costs

MacroAsia Corp reported a P669.62 million net income for the first nine months of 2026, reflecting a significant decline due to increased operational expenses and reduced associate earnings.

MacroAsia Corp posted a net income of P669.62 million in the first nine months of 2026, representing a sharp 42.3 percent decrease from the P1.16 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier. The publicly listed company attributed this financial contraction primarily to rising operational costs and diminished earnings contributions from its associated entities. In a formal disclosure released on Wednesday, MacroAsia highlighted that despite the profit dip, total revenues expanded to P7.76 billion in the first three quarters, up from P7.41 billion in the prior year.

Revenue Growth Across Key Business Segments

The food services division continued to serve as the primary revenue driver for MacroAsia, generating P3.87 billion through higher sales volumes compared to the previous year. Ground handling and aviation services also contributed significantly, with revenues climbing to P3.28 billion, a surge largely driven by flight cancellations on specific Middle East routes which affected service metrics. Meanwhile, the water operations segment achieved P569.70 million in revenues, marking a six percent year-on-year increase fueled by new customer connections and organic growth within the existing client base.

Also read MacroAsia Q3 income plunges 67.7% on higher costs, weaker revenue

Declining Associate Earnings Impact Bottom Line

A major factor weighing on MacroAsia's profitability was the reduction in the share of net earnings from associates, which fell to P680.90 million from P970.10 million in the previous year. This decline was predominantly linked to lower earnings contributions from Lufthansa Technik Philippines Inc. and Japan Airport Service Co. Ltd., although these losses were partially mitigated by improved performance from Cebu Pacific Catering Services Inc. and the initial contributions from the newly established MacroAsia Jolliant Food Services Corp.

Leadership Explains Cost Pressures and Restructuring

Company President and Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Luis Luy emphasized that the underlying businesses remain resilient, citing sustained revenue growth across food services, ground handling, and water operations. He noted that the third-quarter earnings decline was partly due to transient input costs related to global inflationary factors and restructuring expenses at Lufthansa Technik Philippines as it adapts to higher lease rates within the MacroAsia Special Economic Zone.

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Strategic Adjustments for Long-Term Margin Recovery

Looking forward, MacroAsia anticipates that a broader revenue base will support a progressive recovery in earnings, though near-term margins may face continued pressure from airport lease costs, wages, and other operating inputs. At Lufthansa Technik Philippines, the exit from line-maintenance operations and associated restructuring aim to establish a more sustainable model under revised lease arrangements, while the widebody base-maintenance business and planned Clark expansion are designed to strengthen long-term positioning.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Eduardo Luis Luy stated that aviation-related business units are implementing adjustments toward a more efficient and sustainable operating structure, expressing confidence that diversified businesses and strategic investments will position the company for stronger long-term earnings. Following the announcement, MacroAsia shares rose by P0.06, or 1.82 percent, to trade at P3.36 apiece, contrasting with a 0.4-percent drop observed in the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index on the same day.