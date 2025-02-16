Mac McClung Wins Historic Third Consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Title

Mac McClung made history at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night, winning his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest title with a series of gravity-defying dunks. Tyler Herro captured the 3-Point Contest, while Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the Skills Challenge.

Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic made history at the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest , becoming the first player to win three consecutive NBA Slam Dunk titles. The 26-year-old guard from the Orlando Magic's G-League development club wowed the crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco with his gravity-defying dunks, including one where he leaped over a car and three people.

McClung's impressive performance earned him perfect 50-point scores from the judges in both the first round and the final, solidifying his place in NBA Slam Dunk lore. He joins Nate Robinson as the only three-time winners of the event. In the 3-Point Contest, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious, defeating Golden State's Buddy Hield in a nail-biting final round. Herro's win marked the fifth time a Miami player has captured the title, the first since James Jones in 2011. Hield, the 2020 winner, mounted a late surge but ultimately fell short, missing his first seven shots before sinking four of his last five. Other notable moments from the All-Star Saturday night festivities included the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley winning the Skills Challenge, and Team Spurs, featuring Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul, being disqualified for failing to make valid shot attempts during the obstacle course





