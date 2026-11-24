President Marcos appoints Ma. Angela Ignacio as President of the Maharlika Investment Corp, succeeding Rafael Consing Jr. as the sovereign wealth fund enters its next phase.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed Ma. Angela Ignacio to serve as the new president and chief executive officer of the Maharlika Investment Corp. The state-run sovereign wealth fund announced the leadership transition in a statement issued on Tuesday. Ignacio assumes the top role following the conclusion of her predecessor's tenure, marking a significant shift in the management of the nation's primary investment vehicle.

Leadership Transition at MIC

Ma. Angela Ignacio succeeds Rafael "Joel" Consing Jr., the founding president and chief executive officer who led the organization for three years. His term officially concluded on November 23, 2026, paving the way for Ignacio to take the helm. Prior to this appointment, Ignacio was already deeply embedded in the corporation's governance structure.

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She served on the Maharlika Investment Corp Board of Directors as an alternate representative of the Department of Finance. This direct involvement in governance provided her with institutional knowledge of the fund's operations before she was elevated to the chief executive position. The transition ensures continuity in leadership while introducing new expertise to guide the organization.

Executive Financial Experience

Ignacio brings a robust background in public finance and corporate governance to the Maharlika Investment Corp. She previously served as the Department of Finance Undersecretary heading the Government Corporations and Investments Group. In this capacity, she oversaw the Corporate Operations Office and the Subgroup on Priority Investments.

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Her work focused on strengthening the financial performance and fiscal discipline of government-owned or controlled corporations. She spearheaded initiatives to increase dividend remittances to the National Treasury. This experience aligns closely with the Maharlika Investment Corp mandate to manage sovereign wealth effectively.

Her career includes serving as a Governor of the Board of Investments and Undersecretary at the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs. She also contributed to national investment promotion policies in sectors like renewable energy and offshore wind development. Earlier, she was a Commissioner of the Governance Commission for GOCCs, where she helped institutionalize corporate governance standards across the Philippine state corporate sector.

Financial Portfolio and Capital Structure

The Maharlika Investment Corp currently operates with a total capitalization of P75 billion. This capital base comprises P50 billion remitted by the Land Bank of the Philippines and P25 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines. Additional capital is pending to reach the authorized initial capitalization of P125 billion as mandated under Republic Act No. 11954.

Financial performance during the first nine months of 2026 demonstrates strong revenue generation. The corporation generated P2.41 billion in revenue, consisting of P1.65 billion from interest earned on liquid funds awaiting deployment. Active portfolio investments contributed P756.5 million, representing 31 percent of total revenue.

Net income reached P2.18 billion, while total comprehensive income stood at P2.85 billion. Deployed investments include a P15-billion working-capital loan facility to Petron Corporation and P8.01 billion invested in port operator Asian Terminals Inc. These figures underscore the fund's capacity to generate returns on deployed capital.

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Strategic Investment Activities

Strategic moves in the energy and mining sectors highlight the corporation's active deployment strategies. During the first nine months of 2026, the corporation completed P3.68 billion in additional share payments for its stake in Asian Terminals Inc. This move solidifies its presence in critical infrastructure and logistics.

Additionally, the corporation completed the assignment of its rights and interests under its Omnibus Loan and Security Agreement with Makilala Mining Company Inc. The agreement was assigned to Equinaire Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of India's Kiri Industries Limited. This transaction involved the developer of the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper-gold project, reflecting complex cross-border investment structures.

Ma. Angela Ignacio holds a Master's Degree in Applied Finance from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Economics and Management of Financial Institutions from De La Salle University. She is a Certified Finance and Treasury Professional and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Her extensive private sector experience, including roles at Ayala Land and RCBC Leasing, complements her public service record.

The appointment positions the Maharlika Investment Corp for its next phase of strategic domestic capital deployment. The leadership change comes as the sovereign wealth fund moves beyond its foundational setup. Ignacio's expertise in treasury management and investment promotion is expected to guide the corporation through its ongoing fiscal responsibilities.