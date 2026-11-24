President Marcos Jr. appoints former finance undersecretary Ma. Angela Ignacio as the new head of the Maharlika Investment Corporation to accelerate capital deployment into power, AI, and infrastructure.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed Ma. Angela Angel Ignacio as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharlika Investment Corporation, marking a significant leadership transition for the Philippines' pioneering sovereign wealth fund.

Marcos Appoints Ignacio As New MIC CEO

Ignacio succeeds Rafael Joel Consing Jr., whose three-year term officially concluded on Monday, November 23. This appointment had been widely anticipated by market observers and government insiders for several months, as Ignacio's name consistently surfaced as the leading candidate to steer the corporation through its critical growth phase. Her selection signals a strategic move to accelerate the deployment of the fund's substantial capital reserves, which have remained largely undeployed despite the establishment of robust investment policies and a professional team.

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Prior to assuming this high-profile role, Ignacio served as the head of the Department of Finance's Government Corporations and Investments Group, where she worked in close collaboration with Finance Secretary Frederick Go, who also serves as the chairman of the Maharlika Investment Corporation board. The trio shares a long-standing professional history, having previously served together at the now-defunct Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs.

During that tenure, Ignacio held the position of Undersecretary, Consing served as Executive Director before his appointment to the MIC, and Go led the office before transitioning to the Department of Finance. This continuity in leadership and institutional knowledge is expected to streamline decision-making processes and enhance the strategic alignment of the fund's investments with national economic goals. Ignacio brings a wealth of experience spanning multiple administrations and diverse sectors, including private industry, international development, and public service.

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Her extensive background includes serving as a commissioner of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations from 2011 to 2016 during the Aquino administration. Additionally, she has consulted for prestigious international bodies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, bringing a global perspective to her domestic responsibilities.

Ignacio Brings Private Sector Governance Expertise

In the private sector, Ignacio has demonstrated corporate governance expertise as an independent director of Ayala Land, one of the country's largest property developers, and has served on the board of the state-owned United Coconut Planters Bank. Her appointment is seen as a blend of technical financial acumen and political trust, ensuring that the Maharlika Investment Corporation can navigate complex regulatory environments while pursuing aggressive investment targets.

Upon accepting the role, Ignacio emphasized that the President's primary directive was to ensure the corporation fulfills its legislative mandate and operationalizes its intended impact on the Philippine economy. She aims to transform the fund from a holder of idle cash into an active driver of economic development through targeted capital deployment.

The immediate focus for Ignacio and her team over the next eighteen months is to address the sluggish pace of capital deployment that has characterized the fund's early years. As of the end of September, the Maharlika Investment Corporation had deployed only 24.7 billion pesos, while holding a substantial surplus of 53.67 billion pesos in cash and cash equivalents.

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New Leadership Targets Aggressive Capital Deployment

This significant idle balance has drawn attention from policymakers and investors alike, who are eager to see the fund utilize its billions to stimulate growth in key sectors. Ignacio has outlined a clear strategy to deploy capital into power, energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, food security, and tourism. Under the previous leadership of Consing, the fund's largest single deployment was a 15-billion peso working capital loan to Petron Corporation.

While the fund has successfully assembled a team of approximately sixty professionals and established comprehensive investment policies and risk management frameworks, the transition to Ignacio is expected to catalyze a more aggressive investment pipeline. Her background in both government regulation and private sector boardroom dynamics positions her uniquely to bridge the gap between public policy objectives and profitable, sustainable investments, ensuring that the Maharlika Investment Corporation becomes a vital engine for national economic resilience and growth in the coming years.