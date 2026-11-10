M. John Harrison, 81, Wins 2026 Booker Prize for The End of Everything

British author M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his dystopian novel The End of Everything, becoming the oldest winner in the award's history at age 81. The 198-page book follows Phillip Tennent and his aunt Marnie in a post-apocalyptic England visited by mysterious entities called the iGhetti.

British author M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, a dystopian satire that probes the limits of human understanding.

At 81, Harrison becomes the oldest winner in the literary award's history. The victory is his first Booker Prize, crowning a career as a novelist and critic that spans six decades and includes acclaimed science fiction and fantasy works. The prize, which celebrates the best work of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the last year, was awarded on Monday at a ceremony in London.

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Prize Money And Judges Praise

It comes with a 50,000 pound prize, equivalent to about 67,000 dollars or 67,235 dollars, along with a boost in sales and profile for the winner. The judges unanimously selected Harrison's 13th novel, a tight 198-page work. Chair of the judges Mary Beard described it as the politics of now seen through the lens of the future, saying it depicts a society grappling with a catastrophe its inhabitants do not fully understand.

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The panel said the book turns you upside down, raises a wry smile and, surprisingly given the subject matter, leaves you with a twinge of optimism. The novel follows Phillip Tennent and his elderly aunt Marnie on England's south coast years after social order has broken down. Marnie is dementia-stricken and free-spirited, and the two live as beachcombers on the windswept English coast.

Mysterious entities known as the iGhetti have arrived, and they can imitate humans, evoking uneasy interactions with artificial intelligence. An unnamed catastrophe plunges the characters into a murky post-apocalyptic world where the European continent seems to have disappeared. In dream-like episodes, the novel alludes to Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of technology into daily life.

Atmosphere And Apocalyptic Themes

As is often the case with Harrison's writing, described as genre-bending and singular, the plot counts less than the atmosphere, and his elliptical and poetic style heightens the feeling of gradual collapse. Beard said one main point of the book is that if, or when, such an apocalypse comes, it will be incomprehensible. She added that the book speaks to the present moment and that concerns surrounding AI were pretty high on this book.

Phillip has got this object, this artefact, and it is not clear how sentient it is and not clear what it is, she said at a press conference announcing the winner. Harrison said current affairs provided the themes and the satire.

Speaking to the Booker Prize in August, he said the novel was inspired by the 2008 financial crisis and asks what happens when all of our expectations and explanations of the world become an ongoing disaster, but we still have to make a life. He previously said he wanted to write a novel about the failure of explanation in society. Accepting the prize at the London ceremony, Harrison said literary awards remained important in a landscape of industrialised fiction.

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Harrison Career And Speculative Fiction

Born in Rugby, England, in 1945, he is the author of numerous science fiction books, including the Viriconium saga from 1971 to 1984 and Light from 2002, the first volume of a trilogy known as The Kefahuchi Tract, renowned as major works of the genre. Little known to the general public beyond circles of science fiction enthusiasts, Harrison drew attention when he was shortlisted, with The Telegraph newspaper writing: Finally, he is getting his due.

The win also marks a rare triumph for speculative fiction, a genre whose writers seldom take the United Kingdom's most prestigious fiction award. The theme of artificial intelligence was on the judges' minds through the year-long selection process, which saw them whittle down 163 entries to a shortlist of six novels. In an earlier interview with AFP, Beard said the prize-awarding panel would have to think about the role of AI in publishing and writing in the coming years.

I think for the future it is inevitable that that will be on the agenda. You cannot bury your head in the sand about that, she said. The other judges have talked about wanting to create a shortlist of books that were distinctly human and could not be replicated by AI.

Shortlist Rivals And Past Winners

Harrison beat shortlisted authors Marlon James, Douglas Stuart, Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry, whose entries ranged from a queer epic unfolding in 1980s Kingston to a campus satire set in modern-day London. Beard said The End of Everything came out ahead in terms of both its extraordinary expert writing and also huge ambition. Last year, British-Hungarian author David Szalay won the prize for Flesh, his tortured tale of a Hungarian emigre in London.

Harrison now joins the ranks of Booker winners, bringing decades of speculative fiction to a wider audience.