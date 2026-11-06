Lynk & Co 900 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Launches in the Philippines at P4.28 Million

The Lynk & Co 900 plug-in hybrid SUV arrives in the Philippines at P4.28 million, offering 708hp and a 170km EV-only range for early buyers.

Lynk & Co, the Chinese carmaker that was officially moved under the Geely Motor Philippines umbrella earlier this year, has launched its first new model under its new management. The vehicle is the Lynk & Co 900, the brand's biggest model to date and its flagship luxury SUV. It is designed around an ultra-premium interior and a cabin filled with features and advanced technology.

The Lynk & Co 900 carries a P4.28 million price tag. To mark the launch, Lynk & Co is offering discounts and freebies to the first 200 customers who book a unit on or before December 31, 2026, making early reservations the main way buyers can secure the package.

Also read EICMA 2026: Honda shows off production-spec V3R 900 E-Compressor

Lynk & Co 900 Interior and SPA Evo Design

The Lynk & Co 900 rides on the brand's new SPA Evo architecture, which enables a versatile interior that can be transformed into a mobile lounge. The layout is built to change how the cabin is used, not just how it looks.

The second row features modular, rotating captain seats that can be repositioned face-to-face. These seats also come with massage and heating and ventilation functions, giving rear passengers a lounge-style setup inside the SUV.

Advertisement

A refrigerator sits behind the front center console and can keep beverages warm or cold, depending on the passenger's preference.

Advanced Tech and Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain Specs

The Lynk & Co 900 is a plug-in hybrid that pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with dual electric motors. The system puts out 708hp and 1,038Nm of torque, and it boasts an EV-only range of 170km.

The front row is highlighted by two digital displays, one small cluster in front of the wheel and one massive screen mounted on the dash. The driver gets a wide head-up display that keeps key information in view.

Audio is handled by a 31-speaker Harman Kardon setup, and the source notes that everyone in the cabin can enjoy it. The combination of screens, head-up display, and sound system positions the Lynk & Co 900 as a feature-heavy flagship.

Lynk & Co 900 Price and Early Buyer Offer

Lynk & Co is offering the first 200 customers who book a Lynk & Co 900 on or before December 31, 2026 a P250,000 discount plus several free accessories. The offer applies to the P4.28 million model.

Advertisement

Each of these customers will have their P50,000 reservation fee converted into a P250,000 discount. This structure means the reservation payment directly reduces the purchase cost for qualifying buyers.

The package also includes a wall charger worth P30,000, a portable charger worth P10,000, window tint worth P10,000, and floor mats worth P10,000, all given for free. Together, the accessories are valued at P60,000 on top of the discount.

Geely Motor Philippines Takeover and Brand Direction

Lynk & Co was officially moved under the Geely Motor Philippines umbrella earlier this year. The Lynk & Co 900 is the first new model launched under that new management, which makes it the clearest indicator so far of the brand's direction in the Philippines.

The source describes the Lynk & Co 900 as the brand's biggest model to date, signaling that the new management is leading with a flagship rather than a smaller entry vehicle. A separate story is planned to give more details on the 900.