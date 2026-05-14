Luzon Power Grid Braces for Power Interruptions on Thursday Afternoon Due to Thinning Power Supplies

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced that manual load dropping (MLD) or rotational brownouts may be implemented from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday to maintain the integrity of the power system in the Luzon grid. The Luzon grid is running at an available capacity of 12,464 MW against a peak demand of 12,877 MW, and the transmission grid's operating margin is insufficient to meet the contingency requirement.

Electricity consumers in the Luzon power grid should brace for power interruptions on Thursday afternoon as thinning power supplies grip the country's largest island. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced it may implement manual load dropping (MLD) or rotational brownouts from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to maintain the integrity of the power system in the following areas: ALECO (parts of Albay), BENECO (parts of Baguio City and Benguet), INEC (parts of Ilocos Norte), BATELEC II (parts of Batangas), ISELCO II (parts of Isabela), CAGELCO I (parts of Cagayan), MERALCO (parts of Metro Manila).

The grid operator raised red alert over Luzon grid from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by a yellow alert from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on May 15. The alert statuses were hoisted as a total of 4,459 megawatts (MW) were unavailable to the grid due to the forced outage of 15 power plants since May, one since April, three since March, four since January, three since 2025, two since 2024, and one plant out since 2029 with 14 plants running on derated capacities.

The Luzon grid is running at an available capacity of 12,464 MW against a peak demand of 12,877 MW. The NGCP said the scheduled MLD may be cancelled if system condition improves, such as if actual demand falls below projections. NGCP encourages everyone to exercise prudence in using electricity. A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid's regulating requirement.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirement. - RSJ GMA New





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Luzon Power Grid Power Interruptions Manual Load Dropping Rotational Brownouts National Grid Corporation Of The Philippines Peak Demand Available Capacity Derated Capacities Forced Outage Red Alert Yellow Alert

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