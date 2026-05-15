Luzon Grid's Red Alert Extended After Power Plant Trip, Highlighting Systemic Risks in Concentrated Power Infrastructure

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) raised yellow and red alert over the Luzon and Visayas grids for a third consecutive day on Friday, May 15, as the power system struggles to meet demand. The ICSC called out the tripping of the 500-kilovolt (kV) Dasmariñas-Ilijan transmission line and the 500-kV Tayabas-Ilijan transmission line, which caused the disconnection of around 2,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the grid. The ICSC pointed out that the disconnected power plants were unable to resume power generation immediately due to issues involving their feedstock requirements. The ICSC called for the decentralization and diversification of power sources so that communities depend less on a few large power plants and for the adoption of technologies to create a more flexible power system that can easily respond to fluctuations in supply and demand.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. The Luzon grid's red alert is extended on Friday, May 15 after a power plant trips, further aggravating supply, says the NGCP.

The ICSC called out the tripping of the 500-kilovolt (kV) Dasmariñas-Ilijan transmission line and the 500-kV Tayabas-Ilijan transmission line, which caused the disconnection of around 2,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the grid. The NGCP raised yellow and red alert over the Luzon and Visayas grids for a third consecutive day on Friday, May 15, as the power system struggles to meet demand.

The Luzon grid will be on yellow alert from 1 pm to 2 pm and from 11 pm to 12 midnight, and on extended red alert from 2 pm to 11 pm. Meanwhile, the Visayas grid will be on yellow alert from 2 pm to 5 pm and from 9 pm to 11 pm, and red alert from 5 pm to 9 pm. The ICSC pointed out that the disconnected power plants were unable to resume power generation immediately.

The affected power plants – Ilijan 1 and 2 plants, as well as EERI Units 1, 2, and 3 – were shut down simultaneously due to issues involving their feedstock requirements. The ICSC called for the decentralization and diversification of power sources so that communities depend less on a few large power plants.

Expanding the share of indigenous renewable energy, such as geothermal, hydropower, solar, and wind, backed by energy storage systems, will be central to this shift to further diversify the country's power mix. The ICSC also called for the adoption of technologies to create a more flexible power system that can easily respond to fluctuations in supply and demand





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