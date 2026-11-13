Lula Begins State Visit to Philippines for ASEAN Summit and Bilateral Talks with Marcos

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in Manila for a state visit, marking the first by a sitting Brazilian president. He will attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and hold bilateral discussions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on November 14.

Brazil ian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in the Philippines on Friday for a state visit to participate in the 49th ASEAN and Related Summits.

He is the first sitting Brazilian president to conduct an official state visit to the country. The visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Brazil. Lula was accompanied by First Lady Rosângela Lula Da Silva and his official delegation. Before entering his vehicle to proceed to the venue, Lula paused to watch a cultural performance held in honor of his arrival.

Also read Marcos Says Philippines Ready to Host 49th ASEAN Summit, Cites Domestic Priorities

On Saturday, November 14, the President will begin his schedule with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila. This act pays homage to the national hero and marks the formal start of the official engagements. Following the ceremony, Lula will head to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). The PICC serves as the official venue for the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

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Bilateral Meeting With Philippine President Marcos

The Philippines holds the chairmanship of ASEAN for 2026. It is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila from November 15 to 17. A key highlight of the visit is the bilateral meeting between Lula and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These talks are scheduled to take place at the PICC. According to the Presidential Communications Office, the discussions will focus on ways to enhance relations between the two nations.

The agenda includes cooperation in multilateral forums and collaboration among countries of the Global South. After the bilateral meeting, the two leaders will witness the presentation of signed bilateral agreements. They will also issue a joint press statement regarding the outcomes of their discussions. Lula will join other global leaders as a guest of the chair at the ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN Summit Focuses On South China Sea

This follows his previous attendance at the summit as a guest of the chair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last year. Despite reports of a late arrival by US President Donald Trump, the ASEAN program is set to proceed as scheduled. Organizers expect continued talks on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea during the 2026 summit. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between Brazil and the Philippines.

It provides a platform for both nations to align on global economic and political issues.