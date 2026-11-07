Luka Doncic Scores Season-High 53 as Lakers Beat Trail Blazers 124-118

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 53 points as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to four games with a 124-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Austin Reaves added 25 points and Walker Kessler had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 53 points as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to four games with a 124-118 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Doncic recorded his 11th career 50-point game, moving into a tie for 10th place on the NBA's all-time list. Austin Reaves added 25 points for the Lakers. Walker Kessler contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Lakers avenged a loss at Portland last week and improved to 1-1 in NBA Cup group play.

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Doncic has now scored at least 40 points six times in nine games this season, including four consecutive games with 40 or more. He finished 17-for-33 from the field. His night included a 62-foot, three-quarter-court heave for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Deni Avdija scored 22 points with nine rebounds and 11 assists for Portland.

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Damian Lillard also had 22 points as the Trail Blazers saw their three-game winning streak end. It was just their second loss of the season. Toumani Camara had 18 points, and Donovan Clingan added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Portland lost for the first time in four games since Ja Morant went down with a hamstring injury.

Doncic Joins Exclusive Lakers Company

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-1 in NBA Cup group play. Doncic's performance places him in exclusive company within Lakers history. He joined Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score 40 points in four straight regular-season games.

Additionally, Doncic passed Mikan for the fifth-most 40-point games in Lakers history, achieving this milestone after just 101 regular-season games with the franchise. Portland controlled most of the first half, building a lead of as many as 16 points. The Lakers opened the game by missing their first 15 three-point attempts before the second quarter concluded. Doncic missed his first five three-point attempts.

Lakers Momentum Shifts in Third Quarter

Momentum shifted when Doncic launched his long-range 3-pointer to cut the Lakers' deficit to 60-53 at halftime. The Lakers took a 71-68 lead on a Ziaire Williams 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter, their first lead since Doncic's basket made it 2-0. Williams' shot was part of a 17-0 run that gave Los Angeles a 78-68 advantage. Doncic outscored Portland 20-15 by himself in the third quarter, when Los Angeles scored 34 points.

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The Lakers took an 87-75 lead into the fourth quarter, with Doncic already at 40 points. Portland used a 10-0 run to pull within 95-89 with 7:20 remaining before back-to-back 3-pointers by Jake LaRavia and Reaves put Los Angeles ahead 103-91 with 5:25 left. The Trail Blazers trailed 114-110 with 50.8 seconds remaining after Lillard made two free throws. Doncic sealed the victory with a floater with 27.7 seconds left, moving past the 50-point mark.

The Lakers had built a twelve-point advantage earlier in the game, but the Trail Blazers fought back to reduce the deficit to four points. Despite the pressure, Doncic and Reaves controlled the final moments, ensuring the Lakers maintained their lead until the final buzzer. The win extends the Lakers' current winning streak to four consecutive games.

Doncic Records Historic Scoring Streak

Doncic added five assists and five rebounds, achieving a streak of seven consecutive games where he recorded at least 35 points, five assists, five rebounds, and five three-pointers. This was his 11th career 50-point game. The loss highlights the competitive nature of the Western Conference and the growing offensive prowess of the Los Angeles Lakers. The victory not only improves the Lakers' record but also solidifies their position in the NBA Cup standings.

With Doncic on fire and the team showing resilience in coming back from significant deficits, the Lakers are demonstrating the depth and star power required to compete at the highest level.