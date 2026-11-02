Doncic's 45 points lead Lakers past Raptors 131-125

Luka Doncic scored 45 points with a season-high 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Toronto Raptors 131-125 on Sunday night.

Luka Doncic scored 45 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds while adding six assists and five steals to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic hit eight 3-pointers and increased his early lead in the NBA scoring race by scoring at least 37 points in his fourth consecutive game. He reached 40 or more points for the 20th time in his 98 regular-season games with the Lakers. Austin Reaves added 19 points, Walker Kessler had 16 points with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Collin Sexton scored 14 for the Lakers.

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Los Angeles shot 53.8% from the floor and 48.6% from 3-point range but committed 24 turnovers. The Lakers improved to 3-1 at home and bounced back from a 17-point loss at Golden State on Friday, where they blew a 25-point lead. Los Angeles led by as many as 26 points Sunday before surviving a late Toronto rally. Scottie Barnes scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

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Jamison Battle scored 20 points and Immanuel Quickley added 12 as Toronto opened a four-game road trip with its third loss in four games. Barnes' performance came after he scored a career-high 41 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. Toronto shot 42.9% from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range. Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury and will not play Monday when the Raptors visit Intuit Dome.

The Raptors took an early 5-0 lead before the Lakers seized control with a 23-6 run. Los Angeles led 36-23 at the end of the first quarter and held a 66-54 advantage at halftime after Doncic scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers. He had 16 points and four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and was up to 24 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

Doncic Returns to Seal Lakers Victory

The Lakers led 104-82 through three quarters, but the Raptors got back into the game with Doncic on the bench. Toronto went on a 9-0 run to pull within 109-100 with 6:58 remaining after a 3-pointer by Barrett. Doncic returned and immediately made a reverse layup to end the run. His basket sparked a 9-1 Lakers run that extended the lead to 118-101 with 4:07 remaining.

Los Angeles led 102-76 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter before Toronto trimmed the deficit to single digits. The Raptors' reserves scored 11 points in 40 seconds after the Lakers removed their starters with 1:43 to play, cutting a 16-point deficit to 125-120 and forcing Doncic, Reaves and Kessler to return for the final possessions. Toronto pulled within 125-120 on a three-point play by Jaden Bradley with 43.7 seconds remaining before the Lakers closed out the victory.

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Cameron Carr Makes Lakers Debut

Doncic produced at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the second time with the Lakers. No other Lakers player has hit all of those marks in a game since the 1982-83 season. Cameron Carr, the Lakers' first-round pick, made his NBA debut in the final 1:43 after missing the first six games with an oblique muscle injury.