LTO imposes 90-day suspension and Show Cause Order on female rider for dangerous overtaking and helmet violations on Molino Boulevard.

The Land Transportation Office has issued a strict administrative penalty against a motorcyclist involved in viral dangerous driving footage captured on Molino Boulevard. The regulatory body mandated a 90-day preventive suspension of the rider's license following an investigation into reckless operations that endangered public safety.

LTO Sanctions Dangerous Motorcycling Practices

The Land Transportation Office officially released a Show Cause Order targeting both the registered owner and the designated rider of the motorcycle in question. The regulator placed the assigned rider under a 90-day preventive suspension and commanded the immediate surrender of their driver's license to the Intelligence and Investigation Division office for processing.

Also read Cai Cortez-Rkhami Apologizes as LTO Issues Show Cause Order Over Driving Video

The regulatory directive mandates the rider to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division office in Quezon City on November 27, 2026. During this mandatory hearing, the individual must submit a sworn comment or explanation regarding the allegations, alongside all relevant supporting documentation detailing the circumstances of the incident.

Video Evidence Shows Helmet and Lane Violations

Video evidence circulated on social media highlights the specific infractions that triggered the administrative action. The footage depicts a female motorcycle rider navigating Molino Boulevard while repeatedly overtaking other motorcyclles in a manner deemed hazardous by witnesses and investigators.

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The visual documentation clearly shows the rider operating the vehicle without wearing a helmet while stopped at a traffic light. This specific violation of safety protocols was recorded by an uploader in September and later analyzed by authorities as part of the broader investigation into her conduct on the road.

Offenses Cited Include Reckless Driving

The Show Cause Order explicitly lists Reckless Driving and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle as the primary legal infractions. The regulatory body cited these specific violations as grounds for the severe administrative penalties imposed on the license holder and the vehicle owner.

The recorded footage further illustrates the rider standing up on the motorcycle while weaving through traffic. These actions were captured while she was filtering between other vehicles at another intersection, demonstrating a consistent pattern of dangerous behavior that disregarded standard traffic rules.

Regulator Demands Public Road Safety First

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao emphasized that public roads are not suitable venues for dangerous stunts or exhibitions of bravado. He stressed that every rider must prioritize safety during every trip because such reckless activities can cause accidents and harm other road users.

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The regulator concluded that the public nature of these actions requires strict enforcement to deter similar behavior among other motorcyclists. The administrative measures serve as a clear warning that violating traffic laws on major thoroughfares will result in immediate suspension and legal accountability.