LTO suspends BINI member Mikha Lim's license for using phone while driving

The Land Transportation Office has issued a Show Cause Order and a 90-day preventive suspension against BINI member Mikha Lim after a video showed her using her cellphone while driving.

The Land Transportation Office has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension of the driver's license of Mikha Lim, a member of the P-pop girl group BINI, after a video surfaced showing her using her cellphone while driving.

The LTO also issued a Show Cause Order against Lim after receiving the video. The video showed the female personality recording herself while driving when her cellphone fell. Instead of pulling over to a safe location, the driver allegedly bent down to retrieve the device from underneath the vehicle. The video also showed her holding the cellphone with both hands while driving.

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LTO Orders Explanation From Lim

The LTO said such actions posed a danger not only to the driver but also to other motorists and road users. Upon the directive of LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, the LTO ordered the personality to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office in East Avenue, Quezon City, on November 20, 2026. She is required to submit a sworn explanation, along with supporting documents, in response to the allegations.

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Among the possible violations cited in the SCO are Republic Act No. 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, reckless driving, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. The LTO did not initially identify Lim but reports from social media including Facebook showed she was the female driver that the agency placed under investigation.

As an interim measure while the investigation is ongoing, the LTO also ordered the driver to surrender her driver's license and placed it under a 90-day preventive suspension. Lacanilao said the actions of the P-pop group member posed a danger not only to the driver but also to other motorists and road users. He issued the show-cause order against Lim following the video. Lacanilao emphasized that the LTO is committed to enforcing the law fairly.

Officials Stress Fair Traffic Law Enforcement

It is our responsibility to ensure that the law is enforced fairly and without bias, regardless of a person's status or popularity, he said. Whether famous or not, everyone is expected to follow traffic laws, and if a violation is established, the LTO will impose the appropriate penalties, he added. The LTO reminded motorists to strictly follow traffic laws, particularly the prohibition on using cellphones while driving.

The agency reiterated its reminder to motorists to avoid using mobile phones while driving, stressing that distracted driving can lead to road accidents and endanger the lives of motorists and pedestrians.