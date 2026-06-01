LTO Summons Motorcycle Rider for Reckless Stunts and Improper Gear on Public Road

The Land Transportation Office has taken action against a motorcycle rider caught performing dangerous stunts on a public road without proper safety gear, including a helmet and appropriate footwear, and with a motorcycle lacking side mirrors. The rider faces administrative charges and potential license revocation, with the LTO chief emphasizing that such behavior endangers both the rider and the public.

A motorcycle rider was apprehended following an incident where he was seen performing stunts on a major public road . Evidence showed the rider was not wearing a standard protective helmet and was only wearing slippers instead of the prescribed footwear, while his motorcycle had no side mirrors.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver of the bus that rammed into EDSA concrete barriers in Quezon City, but the focus here is on the motorcycle rider. The rider was ordered to appear before the LTO's Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on June 10 at 10 a.m. and submit a verified explanation.

The rider should explain why he should not be held administratively liable for reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without the proper accessories, and for wearing slippers while operating a motorcycle. He should also answer why his driver's license should not be revoked for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. The motorcycle was placed under an LTO alarm while his driver's license was placed under preventive suspension for 90 days.

The driver's license should be surrendered on the day of the hearing. LTO chief and Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said it is alarming to see such content on social media that might end up in an accident.

"Hindi sukatan ng husay sa pagmomotorsiklo ang paggawa ng mga stunt sa pampublikong kalsada. Kapag ginawa ito sa mga lansangang ginagamit ng publiko, hindi lamang sarili ang isinasapanganib kundi pati ang buhay ng ibang tao," Lacanilao said. (One's skill with the motorcycle is not measured by how one performs stunts on public roads. If these are done on public roads, they endanger not just themselves but the lives of other people.

) "Hindi natin hahayaang maging normal o katanggap-tanggap ang ganitong uri ng pag-uugali sa kalsada," he added





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LTO Motorcycle Reckless Driving Stunts Public Road Helmet Slippers License Suspension Markus Lacanilao

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