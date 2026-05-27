LTO Sanctions SUV Driver for Illegal Use of Blinkers and Sirens

A private SUV driver faces legal consequences after being filmed using unauthorized emergency blinkers and sirens. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the driver and owner to appear, surrender the equipment, and faces license suspension.

The Land Transportation Office ( LTO ) has taken action against a private SUV driver who was captured on video using unauthorized emergency blinkers and sirens. The incident came to light after a bystander recorded the vehicle's use of the equipment, which is typically reserved for authorized emergency and government response units.

Following an investigation, the LTO ordered the driver and the registered owner of the SUV to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on June 2, 2026 at 11 a.m. They were directed to submit a sworn statement explaining the offenses, which include the installation and use of unauthorized blinkers, operating a motor vehicle with sirens, and being considered an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. Additionally, the duo was instructed to immediately remove the sirens and blinkers and surrender these items to the LTO.

The SUV itself was placed under an LTO alarm, a measure that flags the vehicle for heightened scrutiny. The driver's license was subjected to a preventive suspension for 90 days and must be turned over to the agency. LTO chief and Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao emphasized that such equipment is strictly for official use and not a privilege for private citizens.

"Blinkers and sirens are not status symbols. These are only for authorized vehicles and may be only used in real cases of emergency response. We will not allow these to be abused to intimidate others or to weave out of traffic," Lacanilao stated in a mix of English and Filipino. He reinforced the agency's stance by adding, "Our message to the public is clear: if you are unauthorized, remove your blinkers, wang-wang, and similar devices.

These are not decors and does not confer special rights on the road.

" The term "wang-wang" is a colloquial Filipino reference to sirens or warning devices often misused by some private individuals. This incident underscores an ongoing effort by the LTO to crack down on the misuse of emergency vehicle equipment by non-authorized motorists.

The unauthorized use of blinkers and sirens is not only illegal but also poses significant risks, as it can create confusion on the roads and undermine the privileges granted to true emergency responders who rely on these signals to navigate traffic swiftly during critical situations. The LTO's actions serve as a deterrent and a reminder to the public that road privileges are not to be taken lightly.

The agency continues to monitor such violations, urging citizens to report similar offenses to maintain order and safety on national roads





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LTO Unauthorized Blinkers Sirens SUV Preventive Suspension Emergency Vehicles Traffic Violation Markus Lacanilao Wang-Wang

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