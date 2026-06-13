LTO Revokes, Suspends Licenses of 800 Drivers in Road Safety Campaign

The Land Transportation Office announced the revocation and suspension of around 800 driver's licenses since October as part of its intensified road safety and discipline enforcement drive.

The Land Transportation Office ( LTO ) has revoked and suspended the licenses of approximately 800 drivers since October of last year. In a statement on Friday, June 12, 2026, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao announced that 434 licenses were revoked while 396 were suspended since his appointment to the agency.

According to Lacanilao, the campaign aims to improve road discipline, prevent accidents, and ensure public safety.

"Enforcing existing traffic laws is part of our duty, and this is one of the concrete achievements of the LTO," he stated. Of the 434 revoked licenses, 325 were suspended for two years, 15 for four years, and 94 were permanently withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the 396 suspensions comprised 23 licenses suspended for one month, 290 for three months, seven for six months, one for seven months, and 75 licenses were suspended for one year.

"This proves that the agency continues to take steps to ensure that drivers remain responsible and strictly comply with existing traffic laws to maintain road safety," added Lacanilao. / PN





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LTO Driver's License Suspension Revocation Road Safety Traffic Laws Philippines Markus Lacanilao

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